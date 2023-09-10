Shah Rukh Khan congratulates Prime Minister Narendra Modi on India's G20 Presidency success; see POST

Shah Rukh Khan is currently basking in the success of Jawan. He has been thanking fans, Bollywood celebrities, and others for showering his film with lots of love and appreciation. Amidst rave reviews, SRK took to his X (formerly Twitter) and congratulated Prime Minister Narendra Modi for India's G20 Presidency success.

PM Narendra Modi wrote, "Productive discussions at the G20 Summit for a better planet..." Congratulating the PM, SRK wrote, "Congratulations to Hon. PM

@narendramodi

ji for the success of India’s G20 Presidency and for fostering unity between nations for a better future for the people of the world.

It has brought in a sense of honour and pride into the hearts of every Indian. Sir, under your leadership, we will prosper not in isolation but in Oneness. One Earth, One Family, One Future…"

Have a look:

On the other hand, speaking about Jawan, the film received a blockbuster opening on September 7. The craze and hype for the film were unanimous as cinema halls turned into stadiums with loud cheers from fans.

Jawan is a Red Chillies Entertainment presentation directed by Atlee and is produced by Gauri Khan, and co-produced by Gaurav Verma. It will be released worldwide in theatres on September 7th, 2023, in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu languages. Deepika Padukone will be making a special appearance in the film.

