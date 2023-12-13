Shah Rukh Khan convinced Rakesh Roshan to choose him over Salman Khan for King Uncle; secured three-film deal

In the early stages of his film career, Shah Rukh Khan, a budding talent in the industry, struck an impressive three-film pact with the accomplished actor-filmmaker Rakesh Roshan. Disclosed by close confidante and producer Vivek Vaswani in a recent interview, Shah Rukh's astute comprehension of the cinematic realm left Rakesh Roshan utterly astonished. This unexpected revelation paved the way for the actor to land a role in the film King Uncle, featuring Jackie Shroff in the lead.

What adds a touch of astonishment to this tale is not merely Shah Rukh's inclusion in the movie but also his accomplishment of securing a three-film deal with Roshan's prestigious production company, Filmkraft. Remarkably, SRK achieved this feat without having graced the silver screen in any film before this life-altering agreement.

Shah Rukh Khan secured the role in King Uncle which was initially intended for Salman Khan

During a conversation with Film Companion, Vivek Vaswani revealed the intriguing backstory of how he orchestrated a meeting between Rakesh Roshan and Shah Rukh Khan. Recognizing the uncast role of Jackie Shroff's brother in King Uncle, Vivek proposed SRK's name for the part. When Rakesh confronted Shah Rukh with a direct inquiry – 'Why should I cast you?' – Vivek reminisced about coaching SRK, providing insights into the industry, and witnessing the actor seamlessly deploy his charm to make his case.

Advertisement

He shared that the role King Khan aspired to had initially been earmarked for Salman Khan, a bonafide star at that time. He elaborated on Roshan having already sold the film, explaining that casting Salman with a higher fee wouldn't impact the film's cost, and selecting SRK at a more reasonable rate wouldn't diminish its financial prospects. According to Vivek, Rakesh was taken aback as the Jawan actor, despite being a newcomer in the field, articulated himself like an industry expert during the discussion.

Impressed by the actor's intellect, Roshan extended his admiration into a concrete commitment by signing a three-film deal with SRK, a pledge that the actor duly honored. Following their collaboration in King Uncle, this partnership continued with the Pathaan actor's appearances in Roshan's subsequent films, namely Karan Arjun and Koyla.

Shah Rukh Khan's work front

The actor is poised to appear in Rajkumar Hirani's upcoming film, Dunki, alongside Taapsee Pannu and Vicky Kaushal. This comedy-drama follows a circle of friends with aspirations to move overseas, with SRK's character, Hardy, playing a pivotal role in assisting them. The much-anticipated film is scheduled for release in theaters on December 21, 2023.

ALSO READ: Shah Rukh Khan’s lip-sync in Dunki’s O Maahi is winning hearts; 7 times SRK proved he’s all things flawless