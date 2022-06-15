Shah Rukh Khan covers his face as he wears hoodie, mask & gets clicked with Atlee; PHOTOS

Ever since it is announced that Shah Rukh Khan is going to collaborate with Atlee for a film, fans have been jumping with joy. Well, the teaser of the much-hyped film, Jawan was released recently and fans got to see SRK in a new avatar. Everything about this project has been kept under wraps and it looks like even now the makers do not want to reveal much. Today, Shah Rukh and Atlee were spotted in the city but the star hid his face with a big hoodie and a mask.