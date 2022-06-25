Shah Rukh Khan credits Tiger Shroff as inspiration to do action film, hopes to work with War star someday

Shah Rukh Khan is an actor who has taught us how to romance. In his career of three decades, Shah Rukh has given us several hit movies across genres be it family drama, romance drama, comedy and more. And now, the superstar is looking forward to his upcoming action entertainer Pathaan. After releasing his first look from the Siddharth Anand’s directorial, Shah Rukh Khan got into an interactive session with his fans on Instagram wherein he was seen singing praises for Tiger Shroff. During the interactive session, Shah Rukh spoke about how Tiger’s performance in War inspired him to do an action film.

Calling Tiger his baby and someone who is more than a friend to him, Shah Rukh stated, “He more than friend, he’s my baby because he is Dada’s son. When I saw War with Siddharth and you in it, I got really inspired to try and do an action film. Of course, my action is not half as good as yours. But I am trying my best. You are an inspiration. I am very proud of what you have achieved”. He also expressed his wish to collaborate with Tiger soon. Well, it will be interesting to watch Tiger and Shah Rukh in one frame, isn’t it?

As of now, Shah Rukh is looking forward to the release of Pathaan. The movie also stars Deepika Padukone and John Abraham in the lead and will be hitting the screens on January 25 next year. Besides, Shah Rukh will also be collaborating with Atlee and Rajkumar Hirani for Jawan and Dunki respectively. Both the movies are expected to be out next year.

