Shah Rukh Khan dances on Jhoome Jo Pathaan as he cheers for his team KKR from the stadium; WATCH

Shah Rukh Khan is one of the most loved actors in Bollywood. He enjoys a massive fan following and it is always a celebration when they spot him. Well, as the IPL fever has begun, everyone is hooked on the cricket matches and today we saw SRK along with his daughter Suhana Khan and her BFF Shanaya Kapoor flying to watch the match of his team Kolkata Knight Riders and cheer for them. A video of King Khan from the stadium cheering for KKR is going viral.

Shah Rukh Khan dances on Jhoome Jo Pathaan

A video is going viral on social media, wherein we can see Shah Rukh Khan dressed in the black hoodie that he wore over black pants. He completed his look with black glasses and was seen waving at his fans and blowing flying kisses from his chamber in the stadium. We can hear the famous song Jhoome Jo Pathaan from his movie Pathaan playing in the background and SRK can be seen doing the hook step as fans capture him in their camera. Several pictures too have come in from the stadium wherein we can see the actor cheering for his team.

Check out the video and the pictures:

Shah Rukh Khan’s work front

Shah Rukh was recently seen in Pathaan alongside Deepika Padukone and John Abraham. The film managed to break several records at the box office and it went on to become SRK's highest-grossing film of all time. Next, he will be seen in Atlee's Jawan with Nayanthara and Rajkumar Hirani's Dunki with Taapsee Pannu.

