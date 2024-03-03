Shah Rukh Khan dances with Rihanna, poses with family; Aditya Roy Kapur holds Ananya Panday close in pic ft Ranbir Kapoor

The Bollywood industry gathered together to attend Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding festivities in Jamnagar. The three-day event concluding today, March 3 witnessed the union of Hollywood stars and Bollywood celebs along with notable personalities such as Bill Gates, Mark Zuckerberg, and others. Recently, a bunch of pictures from the soon-to-be-married couple's cocktail party ft. Shah Rukh Khan, Rihanna, Aditya Roy Kapur, Ananya Panday, Ranbir Kapoor, and others went viral on social media.

Inside glimpses from Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's cocktail party

A while ago, a bunch of pictures from Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's cocktail party from their pre-wedding event surfaced on social media.

One of the pictures shows Shah Rukh Khan dancing with the Hollywood singer Rihanna while the other offers a glimpse of Aditya Roy Kapur holding Ananya Panday close and posing with Ranbir Kapoor. The other picture also shows SRK, Gauri Khan, Suhana Khan and AbRam posing together.

One of the glimpses also featured Ranveer Singh helping his pregnant wife Deepika Padukone climb the stairs. Have a look:

The star-studded Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s pre-wedding celebrations commenced on March 1 with international pop-icon Rihanna setting the stage ablaze with her dazzling performance, followed by Diljit Dosanjh on the second day. Additionally, Bollywood stars including Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Aamir Khan, and Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh, Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt among others took over the dance stage and delivered electrifying performances.

On the second day of the pre-wedding festivities, Bollywood stars added a touch of glamor to the musical sangeet night. The event had a lineup of celebs including Janhvi Kapoor, Shikhar Pahariya, Sonam Kapoor, Anand Ahuja, Riteish and Genelia Deshmukh, Tiger Shroff, Arjun Kapoor, Suhana Khan, Navya Naveli Nanda, Sara Tendulkar, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Karisma Kapoor, Rani Mukerji, Sonali Bendre, Natasha Poonawalla and many more. On the other hand, Bollywood couple Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh danced together, Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor grooved to Kesariya while Akshay Kumar sang songs for the soon-to-be-married couple.

Meanwhile, Indian athletes and cricketers like Sachin Tendulkar, Rohit Sharma, MS Dhoni, Saina Nehwal, Hardik Pandya, and others also joined the guest list. Moreover, Bill Gates and Mark Zuckerberg have also marked their presence while Ivanka Trump was spotted learning Garba and Dandiya.

