Shah Rukh Khan dancing his heart out will beat your Monday blues, can you spot Deepika Padukone?

Shah Rukh Khan is one of the most loved actors in Bollywood. Ever since his upcoming films have been announced, fans have been eagerly waiting to see him on the silver screen. Well, we all know that it is a visual treat for all the fans to look at him acting on the big screen but have you ever seen what SRK is like off-camera? Bollywood is quite popular for its parties and what entertains the fans the most are the inside pictures and videos. Today a video of the Raees star dancing his heart out has been going viral on social media and we bet you are going to love it. Shah Rukh Khan dances his heart out in the latest video

The video, although not very visible but seems to be from a party. In the video, we can see Shah Rukh Khan dressed in casual attire shaking a leg to an English song. SRK looks in a fun mood and seems lost with the people around him. A crowd can be seen cheering for him. After all, it is not every day that we get to see a superstar dancing his heart out. The video was shared by a fan page and according to what was written it said that Deepika Padukone was hyping him up. Check out the video:

Shah Rukh Khan at the Red Sea International Film Festival Recently, at the Red Sea International Film Festival, Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol recreated their film Dilwale Dulhaniya Le Jayenge’s scene on stage. In a video that has gone viral, Shah Rukh Khan can be seen singing the song ‘Tujhe dekha toh ye jaana sanam’ from the movie, while the crowd cheered for him. He also recreated a few scenes as he delivered his character Raj’s dialogues. Shah Rukh Khan’s work front Shah Rukh Khan is all set to make his comeback on the big screen after over 4 years with Pathaan, co-starring Deepika Padukone and John Abraham. He also has director Atlee’s film Jawan with Nayanthara. SRK will also collaborate for the first time ever with director Rajkumar Hirani in Dunki with Taapsee Pannu.

