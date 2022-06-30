Shah Rukh Khan to Deepika Padukone: 6 biggest newsmakers of Bollywood so far

It is an undeniable fact that the entertainment industry is always buzzing with major news. These headlines manage to keep all the Bollywood fans on the edge of their seats always. As six months have already passed in 2022, there are a lot of actors from the Hindi film industry who have made it to the headlines for something or the other. From Deepika Padukone to Shah Rukh Khan to Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor, a lot of these stars have grabbed all the limelight in the first six months of the year. Hence, let us list down 6 big newsmakers in 2022 so far.

Shah Rukh Khan

Be it King Khan's public appearances, his movie announcements or IPL, Shah Rukh Khan remained in the limelight for some reason or the other. He announced his much-awaited movie Pathaan and also presented his look for the movie. To note, this marks SRK's return to the big screen after 4 years. This year, he also marked 30 years in the industry.

Deepika Padukone

This lady needs no introduction. Fans love to see her sizzling on the big screen. This year so far, she remained in news for releasing of her OTT film Gehraiyaan, other movie announcements such as Pathaan, Fighter, and others, and most importantly, this year, DP made it to the Cannes 2022 as a jury member. The stunner made heads turn with her stylish appearances at the Cannes Film Festival.

Alia Bhatt & Ranbir Kapoor

They are one of the most adored couples in Bollywood. They remained in the headlines for tying the knot in April in an intimate ceremony, and then the trailer of their much-awaited film Brahmastra launched. After that, the couple announced their pregnancy with a cute post on social media and took the internet by storm. Apart from this, Alia announced her Bollywood debut with Gal Gadot and Ranbir also has announced a few films including Shamshera and Animal.

Kartik Aaryan

He is one of the cutest, most talented, and most promising actors of the current generation. He made the headlines for delivering the blockbuster Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2. The movie also stars Kiara Advani and Tabu in key roles. BB2 broke several records at the box office. And, some people also touted him as the next 'Shah Rukh Khan'. His public appearances and down-to-earth nature also grabbed attention in 2022 so far.

Kajol

The actress needs no formal introduction. She is one of the best actresses in the industry. However, this time, Kajol made headlines for not any movie but for being invited as a member of the Oscars panel. She also posted a photo with her team.

Suhana Khan & Khushi Kapoor

These star kids became the newsmakers for announcing their debut project The Archies. Suhana, daughter of Shah Rukh Khan and Khushi, younger sister of Janhvi Kapoor already enjoy a massive fan following and their fans are waiting to watch them on screens. The film is a dream project of filmmaker Zoya Akhtar.

ALSO READ: Kajol shares a happy pic with her team post being invited to be a member of the Oscars panel; Fans send wishes