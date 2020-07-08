  1. Home
Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone, Aamir Khan & others posing together in a throwback PIC is a delightful sight

We have chanced upon a throwback picture of a few Bollywood celebs including Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone, Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, Aamir Khan, and others which is unmissable. Check it out.
Bollywood celebs are known for organizing lavish parties at times to celebrate particular occasions. The inside pictures and videos from such events break the internet and there is no second doubt about it. All the celebrities are seen enjoying to the fullest in these parties.  However, such kind of a get together is not happening anytime soon because of the indefinite lockdown imposed across the country owing to the COVID-19 crisis. It is during these moments that throwback pictures come to the rescue.

We have recently come across a throwback picture of a few famous celebs from what appears to be a house party. All the Bollywood stars including Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone, Alia Bhatt, Aamir Khan, Ranbir Kapoor, Ranveer Singh, and Karan Johar are seen posing together for the picture. Well, there is no doubt that these celebs look quite content in this old picture and are also giving major squad goals to all other people out there.

Aamir Khan is seen wearing a blue t-shirt and black trousers while Shah Rukh Khan, on the other hand, is clad in a skin-coloured hoodie. Then we have Karan Johar who is wearing a loose red cardigan teamed up with blue jeans. Ranveer Singh, on the other hand, opts for a simple outfit including a black t-shirt and shorts. Ranbir Kapoor looks dapper in a white tee and gingham print shirt. Meanwhile, talking about the ladies in the house, Alia Bhatt is wearing a long red kurta and blue jeans and Deepika is wearing a simple grey outfit.

