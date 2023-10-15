Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone, Alia Bhatt-Ranbir Kapoor's INSIDE PIC from IOC launch sparks funny memefest

When prominent Bollywood stars come together, it never fails to create a buzz online. Yesterday, the glamor quotient soared as Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor made a regal entrance at the opening ceremony of the International Olympic Committee session in Mumbai. Deepika Padukone, exuding confidence, showcased her inner boss lady. Shah Rukh Khan, although elusive from the paparazzi lens, added his charm to the event. Inside glimpses featuring these four celebrities have now surfaced, triggering a delightful meme fest on social media.

Inside picture of Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone, Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor sparks memefest

On Saturday, October 14, the 141st International Olympic Committee Session commenced at the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Center in Mumbai. A number of celebrities, including Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone, and sports personalities like Neeraj Chopra and Leander Paes, graced the event. Inside pictures from the session have now become the source of amusing memes on social media.

In one photo, Deepika and Shah Rukh are seated in a row, with Ranbir and Alia right behind them. The snapshot captures Alia resting her head, while Ranbir seems distracted. Shah Rukh and Deepika sport serious expressions. Sharing the picture, one fan humorously wrote on X (formerly Twitter), “SRK-Deepika-RK-Alia listening to brahmastra 2 script.”

For the unversed, all the four actors were part of Ayan Mukerji’s Brahmastra: Part One - Shiva.

Another tweet remarked, “This pic reminded me of listening to boring lectures (laughing emoji) SRK & Deepika exude nerd vibes while Ranbir & Alia give off backbencher vibes.”

Expressing admiration over the celebrities, one fan exclaimed, “SRK DP RANBIR ALIA THAT'S MY WHOLE BOLLYWOOD.”

In one video, Shah Rukh and Deepika were also seen sharing a laugh together.

Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt, Deepika Padukone serve fashion goals at IOC launch

For the event, Alia looked elegant in a royal blue velvet suit adorned with mirror embroidery, paired with a matching dupatta. She opted for minimal makeup and styled her hair in a bun. Ranbir complemented her look by twinning in a blue Indo-western outfit.

Meanwhile, Deepika Padukone chose a chic formal pant suit with a checkered design, paired with minimal makeup and a sleek bun.

