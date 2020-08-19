Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone to Anushka Sharma: Bollywood celebs who have attended IPL over the years

Indian Premier League is all set to begin next month and as we gear up for that, here’s a look at celebs who have made an appearance at IPL matches.

Bollywood and cricket go hand in hand since time immemorial. While several Bollywood actresses have been linked up with Indian cricketers, many sportsmen have also been seen trying their hands at acting in brand advertisements. Bollywood celebrities are seen cheering for their favourite cricketer and team India during cricket matches. And when it comes to the Indian Premier League (IPL), it is often a starry affair with several Bollywood celebs owning an entire team for the tournament including Kolkata Knight Riders, Royal Challengers Bangalore, etc.

Needless to say, several celebs are seen marking their presence at the stadium. Interestingly, as the life is gradually getting back on tracks post COVID 19 outbreak and subsequent lockdown, our cricketers are gearing up for IPL 2020 which is set to begin on September 19 this year. In fact, they have begun their training and are aiming to give their best shot. So as everyone is looking forward to this much talked about cricket tournament, here’s look at Bollywood celebs who have attended Indian Premier League matches in the past.

Amitabh Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan

Amitabh Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan, who are often seen cheering for Mumbai Indians, were seen attending the cricket match between Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings at Wankhede Stadium during IPL 2018.

Shah Rukh Khan, the King of Bollywood, owns the IPL cricket team Kolkata Knight Riders. He is often seen cheering for his team from the stands and is also accompanied by kids , and .

Anushka Sharma, who married ace cricketer Virat Kohli, was often seen cheering up her man during the matches as he plays for Royal Challengers Bangalore.

Bollywood’s dimpled beauty owns the IPL team named Kings XI Punjab and doesn’t leave a chance to cheer for her team from the stands.

and Anil Kapoor

Saif Ali Khan was also spotted supporting Mumbai Indians along with Anil Kapoor as they promoted their 2008 release Tashan.

Kareena Kapoor Khan

Kareena Kapoor Khan, who played the female lead in Tashan, was also seen cheering for Mumbai Indians during an IPL match.

The Dabangg girl was also spotted making an appearance at the IPL match and she was seen cheering for her favourite team Mumbai Indians.

Katrina Kaif was seen supporting Royal Challengers Bangalore during the Kings XI Punjab and Royal Challengers Bangalore match which took place in Mohali in 2010.

Deepika Padukone had accompanied the then Royal Challengers Bangalore owner Vijay Mallya’s Siddharth Mallya at IPL match in 2010. While the match was held between Mumbai Indians and Royal Challengers Bangalore, she was seen supporting RCB.

Kundra

Shilpa Shetty Kundra happens to be the co-owner of Rajasthan Royals in IPL team. She is often seen cheering for her team from the stands.

Also Read: Shah Rukh Khan and AbRam Khan's cute THROWBACK photos from IPL show their love for Cricket

Credits :Pinkvilla

Share your comment ×