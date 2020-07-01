Shah Rukh Khan with Deepika Padukone, Anushka Sharma or Katrina Kaif; Whose on screen chemistry is perfect?

Shah Rukh Khan has worked with Deepika Padukone, Anushka Sharma and Katrina Kaif in many movies. However, we would like to know which on-screen pairing among these three do you find perfect.

has been ruling the hearts of millions for the longest possible time and he once and again proves that he is the ultimate Baadshah of Bollywood. King Khan has worked with numerous female co-stars in his entire career span. However, there are a few with whom his on-screen chemistry has been loved by everyone. The first among them is . We all remember that she made her debut in Bollywood with Om Shanti Om co-starring Shah Rukh Khan.

Their on-screen chemistry once again did wonders in Chennai Express and Happy New Year. Another actress who made her debut opposite King Khan is . They first appeared together in the movie Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi followed by Jab Tak Hai Jaan and Zero. And of course, the audience loved this fresh chemistry of the two actors. But there is another actress who had featured alongside Shah Rukh Khan in the movies Zero and Jab Tak Hai Jaan.

Yes, we are talking about here. His on-screen chemistry with the stunning diva is simply amazing. There is no denying this fact that Shah Rukh Khan’s on-screen pairing with these three actresses has been loved by everyone. However, we would like to know your opinion concerning the actress with whom you find King Khan’s chemistry absolutely perfect. Do let us know about your valuable opinions in the comments section below.

Credits :Pinkvilla

