Shah Rukh Khan to Deepika Padukone: Guestlist of Ranbir Kapoor & Alia Bhatt’s wedding

All eyes are on Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt ever since their wedding news has come out. It is reported that the two will be tying the knot between April 13 to April 17. The two have reportedly taken off from their respective busy schedules and kept themselves completely free. Apparently, Ranbir and Alia have refrained from having a destination wedding and rather will be getting hitched in the RK house itself. Well, before the wedding, several functions like Alia’s bachelorette and Ranbir’s bachelor party will be taking place. If you are someone who is interested to know who all will be a part of which functions, then keep scrolling further.

Ranbir’s bachelor party

Ayan Mukerji – It goes without a doubt that Ayan will be by Ranbir’s side in all the functions. After all, he is the actor’s best buddy and together the duo has given all of us some amazing movies. In fact, apparently, Ranbir and Alia fell in love on the sets of Ayan’s movie Brahmastra.

Arjun Kapoor – Ranbir and Arjun share a great bond too hence he too would be present for the Sanju actor’s bachelor party.

Aditya Roy Kapur – Aditya shares a close-knit friendship with his Yeh Jawani Hai Deewani co-star hence he too would be present for the party.

Reportedly, “The actor is planning a bachelor's party at his place. It will be attended by his close buddies from the world of showbiz and his childhood friends. This is Ranbir's way of throwing an impromptu bachelor's party," the source said.

Alia’s bachelorette party

Akanksha Ranjan – It is not hidden from anyone that Akanksha is Alia’s childhood bestie and they often can be seen chilling with each other. It goes without a doubt that she has to be present for the wedding.

Anushka Ranjan – Akanksha’s sister Anushka too is close to Alia and just like Alia was always present for her wedding she too will be there.

A source close to India Today revealed, "Akansha and Anushka have been friends with Alia for the longest time. They are planning a special party for the actress ahead of her wedding to Ranbir. The party will most likely take place at Anushka's place. And the guest list includes Alia's childhood friends as well."

Ranbir – Alia’s wedding

Sanjay Leela Bhansali – The filmmaker recently collaborated with Alia for Gangubai Kathiawadi and the actress respects him a lot.

Varun Dhawan – Varun is Alia’s good friend and they have worked on several movies together. He would be a part of her wedding.

Ayan Mukerji – Ayan is Ranbir’s best friend and now that Alia is working with him in Brahmastra, they have become an inseparable trio.

Shah Rukh Khan – SRK is close to both the actors and their families hence it wouldn’t be a surprise if he attends the wedding.

Kareena Kapoor Khan & Saif Ali Khan – Bebo is Ranbir’s sister hence she will definitely be present for the wedding.

Apart from them, Zoya Akhtar, Arjun Kapoor, Masaba Gupta, Karan Johar, Manish Malhotra, Anushka Ranjan, Akansha Ranjan, Karisma Kapoor etc will also be present with the Bhatts and Kapoors during the wedding festivities.

Alia & Ranbir’s reception

The media reports suggested that post their wedding, Ranbir and Alia will be hosting a grand reception for their friends from the industry by the end of April. The couple’s wedding reception will reportedly be attended by Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone, Karan Johar, Ayan Mukerji, Aditya Roy Kapur etc.

