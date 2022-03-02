Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone, John Abraham to head to Spain for Pathaan’s final schedule: Reports

Shah Rukh Khan’s fans are beaming with joy as today, on March 02, the superstar unveiled the teaser of his film Pathaan with Deepika Padukone and John Abraham. Starring Shah Rukh in the lead, Pathan is directed by Siddharth Anand and backed by Yash Raj Films. The film has been the talk of the town ever since it was announced and now as per the latest reports, the three actors are all set to head to Spain to complete the film’s final schedule.

A source known to India Today informed that Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone, and John Abraham will be leaving for Spain for Siddharth Anand’s directorial Pathaan's final schedule around March 5. “A romantic song between SRK and Deepika was supposed to be shot earlier, but it was delayed because of Aryan Khan's arrest in an alleged drug case. However, now the three actors will be finishing the film in Spain. The makers of Pathaan have planned an action-packed fight sequence for the climax, to be shot featuring John and Shah Rukh," the source shared.

Earlier today, Shah Rukh Khan took to his Twitter handle and shared the teaser. Along with it, he wrote, "I know it’s late But remember the date Pathaan time starts now See you in cinemas on 25th January, 2023. Releasing in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu. Celebrate #Pathaan with #YRF50 only at a big screen near you (sic)." To note, Pathaan marks Shah Rukh’s first collaboration with John, however, he will be sharing the screen with Deepika for the fourth time.

