Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone & others chilling on the sets of Happy New Year in a BTS PHOTO is unmissable
The Coronavirus pandemic that hit India a few months back has adversely affected the Hindi film industry too. The shooting schedules have been postponed right from 19th March 2020 owing to the unprecedented situation. However, the positive part here is that the government authorities have finally provided relaxations on the same post which the shoots of many films will resume soon. Ardent fans of the Bollywood celebs surely miss seeing their pictures from the sets or many other locations.
As we speak of this, we have come across a rare BTS picture from the sets of the movie Happy New Year that will instantly lighten up your mood. As can be seen in the picture, almost the entire cast and crew of the Farah Khan directorial is present in the same. Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone are seen sitting at the corner while the latter makes a ‘pout’ for the picture. Abhishek Bachchan, Sonu Sood, and Vivaan can be seen sitting on the other side.
Check out the BTS picture below:
#Throwback Team "Happy New Year" #ShahRukhKhan#SRK #TeamShahRukhKhan iamsrk RedChilliesEnt teamsrkfc pic.twitter.com/mWM2Rxlzrk
— Team SRK Mumbai (teamsrkmumbai) July 5, 2020
Among others who can be seen in the picture are Yo Yo Honey Singh, Farah Khan, Boman Irani, and others. Overall, this makes us remember the times when social distancing wasn’t a thing and people did not even have the slightest idea about words like ‘Coronavirus’ and ‘lockdown.’ Talking about Happy New Year, the action-comedy was released back in 2014 and was co-produced by Gauri Khan and Karim Morani.