Shah Rukh Khan & Deepika Padukone pose for a selfie with fans in UNSEEN PIC from Pathaan shoot in Spain

Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone starrer Pathaan is easily one of the most anticipated films in recent times. After all, the big-budget actioner, helmed by Siddharth Anand, will mark SRK’s return to the big screen in a lead role after four long years. The first look of the film dropped a few weeks back and since then, fans have been excitedly waiting the release of the movie. In the meanwhile, many pictures featuring Shah Rukh and Deepika, which were taken during the film’s shoot in Spain have surfaced on the internet. Speaking of which, another picture, which is almost a few months old, has gone viral on social media recently. Have you seen it yet?

Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone pose with fans during Pathaan shoot in Spain

Recently, an unseen photo featuring SRK and Deepika from Pathaan’s Spain schedule has surfaced on social media. The photo was shared a few months back by the Instagram handle of Duke Restaurant and Catering. In the picture, Deepika and Shah Rukh Khan can be seen posing for a selfie with a few fans who work at the restaurant. Both the actors happily smiled at the camera, as Deepika clicked the selfie. Sharing the photo, the account wrote a sweet caption that read, “Big Night with a big visit from Bollywood legend Shahrukh Khan. Hollywood may have Brad Pitt but India has Shahruk Khan. Śubhakāmanāvāṁ to you @iamsrk and thank you for your visit (Indian tricolour emoji) (folded hands emoji). #bollywood #incredibleindia #goodtimes.”

Take a look:

Meanwhile, talking about Pathaan, the film also stars John Abraham in a key role apart from Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone. Recently, the three actors took to their social media spaces and shared a new motion poster of the film featuring Deepika. In the poster, the actress can be seen holding a gun as she fired a bullet from it. Sharing the poster, SRK wrote “Guns and grace galore. @deepikapadukone is all that and more! Celebrate #Pathaan with #YRF50 only at a big screen near you on 25th January, 2023. Releasing in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu. @TheJohnAbraham| #SiddharthAnand | @yrf| #6MonthsToPathaan.”

