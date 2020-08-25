  1. Home
  2. entertainment

Shah Rukh Khan & Deepika Padukone rehearsing in a throwback VIDEO makes us wish to see them in a film again

Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone have collaborated for multiple movies. Meanwhile, check out a throwback video of the two actors.
13787 reads Mumbai
Shah Rukh Khan & Deepika Padukone rehearsing in a throwback VIDEO makes us wish to see them in a film againShah Rukh Khan & Deepika Padukone rehearsing in a throwback VIDEO makes us wish to see them in a film again

Deepika Padukone made her debut in Bollywood with the 2007 movie Om Shanti Om opposite none other than Shah Rukh Khan himself. Their on-screen chemistry did wonders and it excelled at the box office. The two of them went on to appear in two more movies namely Chennai Express and Happy New Year. Not only that but the stunning actress also made a cameo appearance in King Khan’s movie Billu co-starring late Irrfan Khan, Lara Dutta, and others.

As we speak of this, we have chanced upon a throwback video of Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone that is worth a glimpse. The two of them along with their choreographers rehearse for the song Dance Like A Chammiya from the movie Happy New Year. Well, there is no denying this fact that the actors nail their dance steps like professionals. Deepika keeps it simple as she is clad in a striped top and leggings. Shah Rukh Khan, on the other hand, looks dapper in a white t-shirt and blue jeans.

Check out the video below:

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

 

A post shared by ARABIC FAN PAGE (deepikapadukone_arabfc) on

This video surely makes us wish to see the duo together in another movie again, isn’t it? Meanwhile, Deepika Padukone is currently gearing up for her next movie that is the sports drama titled ’83. The sports drama also features her husband Ranveer Singh, Tahir Raj Bhasin, Harrdy Sandhu, Pankaj Tripathi, Amrita Puri, and others. She will also collaborate with Ananya Panday and Siddhant Chaturvedi for Shakun Batra’s new project. Talking about Shah Rukh Khan, fans are eagerly waiting for him to confirm his next project yet.

Also Read: Shah Rukh Khan extends wishes to fans post offering prayers and Ganpati Visarjan; See POST

Credits :Instagram

Stay updated with the latest entertainment,fashion and lifestyle news. Get our Newsletter

Latest Videos
Sushant Singh Rajput’s Case: CBI Team’s latest update to AIIMS conducting autopsy
Vidyut Jammwal on lack of equal opportunities, not being offered a love story, criticism | Khuda Hafiz
Shahid Kapoor on Mira, Misha, Zain & what he would steal from Saif, Varun, Ranveer | Time Machine
Bipasha Basu’s SHOCKING Untold Story: Battling racism, bodyshaming, osteoarthritis & casting couch
All about Kangana Ranaut and Deepika Padukone’s ongoing controversy
Sushant Singh Rajput Case: Alleged relation with Sara to Rhea’s texts to Mahesh Bhatt
Sushant Singh Rajput’s friend revealed the late actor dated Sara Ali Khan: Kangana Ranaut reacts
Swara Bhasker on Kangana Ranaut calling her B grade, nepotism & CBI for Sushant Singh Rajput
Sushant Singh Rajput’s case: CBI for investigation to KK Singh declaring himself heir
Sushant Singh Rajput’s case: Kangana Ranaut to Akshay Kumar, celebs rejoice as SC orders CBI enquiry
SC orders CBI for Sushant Singh Rajput’s case: Meet the reported team who will investigate the case

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement