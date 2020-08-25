Shah Rukh Khan & Deepika Padukone rehearsing in a throwback VIDEO makes us wish to see them in a film again

Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone have collaborated for multiple movies. Meanwhile, check out a throwback video of the two actors.

made her debut in Bollywood with the 2007 movie Om Shanti Om opposite none other than himself. Their on-screen chemistry did wonders and it excelled at the box office. The two of them went on to appear in two more movies namely Chennai Express and Happy New Year. Not only that but the stunning actress also made a cameo appearance in King Khan’s movie Billu co-starring late Irrfan Khan, Lara Dutta, and others.

As we speak of this, we have chanced upon a throwback video of Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone that is worth a glimpse. The two of them along with their choreographers rehearse for the song Dance Like A Chammiya from the movie Happy New Year. Well, there is no denying this fact that the actors nail their dance steps like professionals. Deepika keeps it simple as she is clad in a striped top and leggings. Shah Rukh Khan, on the other hand, looks dapper in a white t-shirt and blue jeans.

This video surely makes us wish to see the duo together in another movie again, isn’t it? Meanwhile, Deepika Padukone is currently gearing up for her next movie that is the sports drama titled ’83. The sports drama also features her husband , Tahir Raj Bhasin, Harrdy Sandhu, Pankaj Tripathi, Amrita Puri, and others. She will also collaborate with Ananya Panday and Siddhant Chaturvedi for Shakun Batra’s new project. Talking about Shah Rukh Khan, fans are eagerly waiting for him to confirm his next project yet.

