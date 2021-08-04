Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone starrer 'Pathan' gets THIS actor on board to reprise his 'War' role?

and starrer Pathan has been the talk of the town since it went on floors. Photos that came in from sets of King Khan and Deepika also added to excitement among fans. Now, amid the buzz about the film, the latest report by leading daily states that makers have recruited another talented actor in Shah Rukh starrer Pathan and it is none other than Ashutosh Rana. Interestingly, the report claimed that he will be reprising his role of RAW joint secretary Colonel Sunil Luthra from the starrer War (2019).

As per a report in Mid-Day, Pathan makers Aditya Chopra and Siddharth Anand came up with the idea to have Ashutosh Rana from War to reprise his role in Pathan as well. As per the report, Ashutosh Rana shot for certain important scenes with Shah Rukh and Dimple Kapadia at YRF studios a few days ago. The report also claimed that with this, the maker Aditya Chopra apparently intends to have Ashutosh Rana and Dimple Kapadia in roles of senior intelligence officers in his espionage universe of films.

A trade source told the daily, "Ashutosh played RAW joint secretary Colonel Sunil Luthra in Hrithik Roshan’s War [2019]. It was Adi and Siddharth’s idea to have the actor reprise his role in Pathan. The actor shot some important sequences with Shah Rukh and Dimple at Yash Raj Studios in Andheri, a few days ago. It is heard that Dimple and Ashutosh’s characters will mastermind the mission that will see the protagonist lock horns with John, who plays the baddie." Well, if this turns out to be true, it surely will be a complete crossover between the various espionage films by YRF.

Reportedly, will also be seen in a cameo appearance as Tiger in Pathan with Shah Rukh Khan. With Ashutosh Rana's entry, another espionage film by YRF, War, also gets connected with Pathan. Meanwhile, fans of SRK have been excited to see him make a return after his long break from work. The superstar was last seen in Zero in 2018 with and .

