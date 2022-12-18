Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone to Kartik Aaryan: List of celebs who will be attending FIFA World Cup Final

The finale of the FIFA World Cup 2022 is finally here! It will be between Lionel Messi-led Argentina and Kylian Mbappe-led France at Lusail Stadium, also known as Lusail Iconic Stadium, which is a football stadium in Lusail, Qatar. The football fever is gripping Bollywood celebrities too. Several stars like Ananya Panday, Shanaya Kapoor, Karisma Kapoor, Mouni Roy, Aditya Roy Kapur, Sanjay Kapoor, Chunky Panday, and Manushi Chhillar among others attended the FIFA World Cup. Now, ahead of the FIFA World Cup 2022 finale, here is a list of Bollywood celebrities who'll be attending it. Deepika Padukone

A few days back, Pinkvilla exclusively reported that Deepika Padukone will be heading to Qatar to unveil the FIFA World Cup trophy. On Saturday, the Om Shanti Om actress was also spotted at Mumbai airport as she headed to Qatar. Not just that, Deepika will also be promoting her upcoming action-thriller film Pathaan. Meanwhile, on the work front, after a brief appearance in 83 with Ranveer Singh and Brahmastra with Ranbir Kapoor, the actress will feature next in Fighter alongside Hrithik Roshan and Anil Kapoor in the lead. It will hit the theatres on Republic Day- January 25, 2024. Next, Deepika also has Project K with Prabhas and the Intern remake with Amitabh Bachchan.

Shah Rukh Khan Shah Rukh Khan will also be attending the finale of the FIFA World Cup 2022. Along with Deepika, he will be promoting Pathaan. The film will release in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu on January 25, 2023. The film has been directed by Siddharth Anand and it has been produced by Yash Raj Films. On the work front, Shah Rukh will also be seen in Dunki, directed by Rajkumar Hirani. The film also stars Taapsee Pannu and will release in theatres in December 2023. He also has Atlee's Jawan in the pipeline alongside Nayanthara.

Ranveer Singh Ranveer Singh will be joining his wife-actress Deepika Padukone in Qatar. Earlier, the Band Baaja Baaraat actor was spotted at the Mumbai airport as he headed to watch the finale match. On the work front, Ranveer will be seen next in Rohit Shetty's next directorial film Cirkus and Karan Johar's romantic-comedy film Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani. The actor will also be seen in director Shankar's next, which is the official remake of the 2005 Tamil blockbuster film Anniyan starring Vikram and Sadha.

Kartik Aaryan Kartik Aaryan earlier today also jetted off to Qatar to watch the FIFA World Cup 2022 finale magic live. He captioned the post, “Football is Passion #Finals." On the work front, Kartik will feature next in Shehzada, Kiara Advani for SatyaPrem Ki Katha. He also has Hansal Mehta's social drama, Captain India, Anurag Basu's musical drama Aashiqui 3. The actor will also be a part of Hera Pheri 3 with Suniel Shetty and Paresh Rawal. However, an official confirmation is yet to be made.

Ishaan Khatter Ishaan Khatter has also jetted off to Qatar to witness the FIFA World Cup 2022 live. He was also spotted at the airport today. Meanwhile, on the work front, Ishaan will be seen next in Pippa alongside Mrunal Thakur, and Priyanshu Painyuli. It is based on the life of Brigadier Balram Singh Mehta, who was a war veteran and along with his siblings fought during the Indo-Pakistan war of 1971.

Nora Fatehi Nora Fatehi will perform in the FIFA 2022 World Cup's closing ceremony which will be held before the final match between Argentina and France. Earlier Nora had performed at the FIFA World Cup 2022 Fan Festival, hosted by Al Bidda Park in Doha. She danced to various dance numbers from Bollywood including O Saki Saki.

ALSO READ: Watch the FIFA world cup final with Pathaan Shah Rukh Khan on December 18; Check the announcement video