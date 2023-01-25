Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone's Pathaan becomes the first ever Hindi movie to achieve THIS feat

Shah Rukh Khan , Deepika Padukone and John Abraham's much-awaited film, Pathaan has finally arrived in theatres today. The excitement amongst the audience to watch Shah Rukh Khan on the big screen is unmatchable. The first-day first shows are jam-packed and even the reviews are quite overwhelming. Interestingly, right after the first show, the exhibitors have increased by 300 shows all over India.

The audience is going over SRK's new avatar in Pathaan. The Siddharth Anand directorial is a part of YRF's spy universe. It also features Salman Khan's special appearance as Tiger. Eventually, the spy universe will showcase crossovers between Pathaan, Tiger and Kabir (Hrithik Roshan from War). Meanwhile, after the exhibitors increased 300 shows of Pathaan, the total screen count now is 8000 screens worldwide across Hindi, Tamil & Telugu formats. It is the biggest ever release for a Hindi film in the history of Indian cinema.

Pathaan marks Shah Rukh's fourth collaboration with Deepika and first collaboration with John.

Netizens shower love on Shah Rukh Khan's Pathaan

Soon after the first-day first show of Pathaan, netizens took to social media and shared their reviews. People are praising Shah Rukh's action avatar. They even loved watching SRK and John's face-off scenes. A user commented, "Never have I ever been more excited and swept away by a movie like this one.. I'm just speechless!! Wanna watch it again now but all house full.. #Pathaan #PathaanReview." Another fan wrote about Salman's entry, "Salman entry followed by fight good #Pathaan."

Meanwhile, Pathaan also stars Dimple Kapadia and Ashutosh Rana in important roles.

Shah Rukh Khan's work front

After Pathaan, King Khan is now all set for two more films - Jawan and Dunki. He will be collaborating for the first time with Rajkumar Hirani for Dunki. The film also stars Taapsee Pannu. Speaking of Jawan, the superstar will be seen with Nayanthara in the Atlee directorial. It also stars Sunil Grover and Sanya Malhotra in key roles. Both films are slated to release in 2023.