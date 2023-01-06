Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone's Pathaan gets U/A certificate after THESE 10 cuts

All eyes are hooked on Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone ever since their film Pathaan have been announced. Pathaan is not just a name of a film but it is an emotion for thousands of fans who have been waiting with bated breaths to watch Shah Rukh Khan on the silver screens. Well, not many efforts need to be put in when it comes to spreading SRK’s charm amongst the audiences. And we bet you too must have been drooling over his chiselled body and six-packs ever since the first look and posters have been released. Well, until now two songs from the film have been released and both of them have created massive popularity amongst the fans. Although Besharam Rang has invited a lot of controversies. Despite all this, the Central Board of Film Certification awarded the film a UA certificate following ten cuts that were made upon suggestions from the CBFC. Scroll down to check out the 10 cuts made in Pathaan.

At least 3 changes have been made to the song Besharam Rang featuring Deepika Padukone and Shah Rukh Khan. Close-up shots of “buttocks, side-pose and sensuous dance movements during the lyrics Bahut Tang Kiya” have been removed.

The word 'RAW' was replaced with 'Hamare' and 'Langde Lulle' was removed and replaced with 'Toote Foote'.

The word 'PMO' was removed and the word 'PM' was replaced with either President or Minister at in 13 different places.

The word Mrs Bharatmata was changed to Hamari Bharatmata and 'Ashok Chakra' was changed to Veer Puraskar.

The word KGB was replaced with SBU.

In one of the dialogues, the word scotch was changed to drink and a reference to Russia was also removed.

As reported by Bollywood Hungama, CBFC has made 10 cuts in the film and after that, the film starring Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone and John Abraham secured a U/A certificate. As mentioned on the certificate, the length of the film is 146 minutes. In other words, Pathaan is 2 hours and 26 minutes long. Well, it is not clear whether the saffron bikini which created a lot of uproar after the song Besharam Rang was released has been asked to remove or not.

The moment Pathaan’s first song featuring Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone, titled Besharam Rang was released, it broke the internet and how! Some loved this peppy track but some found Deepika wearing a Saffron and a Green bikini objectionable. Some activists in Indore staged protests and set effigies of Deepika and Shah Rukh on fire. Even Madhya Pradesh minister Narottam Mishra openly objected to the use of a Saffron costume in the song while talking to media persons a couple of days after the release of Besdharam Rang. He said the film contained some objectionable scenes and threatened to ban Pathaan in Madhya Pradesh if those shots are not replaced.

Stylish Shaleena Nathani while talking about styling Deepika Padukone in the song said that “I was also eager to make this song look like nothing you’ve ever seen before. I wanted the clothes to be very different from what you would see in a song like this. Even the swimsuits she is wearing, colors we’ve used. I wanted to do something which hopefully will be relevant for a long time.”

On the work front, Shah Rukh Khan will be seen in director Atlee’s new film Jawan with Nayanthara and will then collaborate for the first time ever with director Rajkumar Hirani in Dunki with Taapsee Pannu. Both films are scheduled to release next year.

Deepika has an interesting lineup of films in the pipeline. She will be seen in Pathaan with Shah Rukh Khan and John Abraham. The film is releasing on 25th January 2023. She also has Fighter with Hrithik Roshan, Project K with Prabhas, The Intern remake with Amitabh Bachchan, and Singham 3 with Ajay Devgn.