Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone's Pathaan teaser gets a hilarious Minion twist; Fan says AbRam will love it

Shah Rukh Khan is all set to return to the big screen after five years with his upcoming film, Pathaan. Directed by Siddharth Anand, the film also stars Deepika Padukone and John Abraham in key roles. The teaser was unveiled on SRK's birthday on November 2 and it literally stormed the internet. Fans are eagerly waiting to watch the superstar after a long break. Amid the excitement, one of Shah Rukh's fans has shared an edited teaser of the film on social media and netizens can't stop laughing over it.

A fan took to Instagram and shared the edited teaser with netizens. The star cast is replaced by the Minions while the original teaser audio is used in the backdrop. The hilarious video shows minion Stuart mouthing SRK's dialogue 'zinda hai' while doing weightlifting in jail. While Deepika 's character is being played by Skarlet Overkill. The Minion video synced well with the original audio of the Pathaan teaser. Sharing the video on Instagram, the fan wrote, "Pathaan teaser Minion Version made by me @iamsrk . I hope you will like this sir, AbRam gonna love this a lot. Please check this out !" Have a look:

Soon after the video was shared online, fans were seen going gaga over it. They were left in splits. One of the fans commented, "Looool I think I got my cardio done laughing !! Too good! Can we have more!!!" Another fan wrote, "It is so so cute. Abram will definitely love this."

Pathaan release

Meanwhile, Shah Rukh's Pathaan is slated to hit theatres on 25th January 2023. It will also feature Salman Khan in a special appearance. Fans are quite excited to watch both of them as it will be a crossover between Pathaan and Tiger.

Shah Rukh Khan's work front

Apart from Pathaan, he has Rajkumar Hirani's Dunki with Taapsee Pannu and Atlee's Jawan with Nayanthara in the pipeline. Both films will release in 2023.

