Shah Rukh Khan & Deepika Padukone's Spain shoot for Pathan impacted amid Aryan Khan's arrest row?

The world has turned upside down for Shah Rukh Khan and ever since their son has been taken under NCB custody after a Goa bound cruise party was raided. We are sure that it is a really tough time for SRK and his family. It was only recently that several reports had surfaced about King Khan and kicking off their first international schedule on October 10 for Pathan. But, now amidst Aryan’s controversy, it looks like SRK’s attention is completely focused on his son and he might not leave until everything is resolved.

According to reports in Mid-Day, and Deepika Padukone were supposed to jet off to Spain to begin their first International schedule of Pathan. It is said that the superstars were supposed to be shooting for a grand romantic number in the scenic locales of Mallorca and Cádiz, followed by the filming of some action scenes. But, sources close to the film have said that this three-week-long schedule might be postponed in all probability taking into consideration Aryan Khan’s situation.

“While Siddharth and his unit were to head to Spain on October 7, Shah Rukh and Deepika were to fly out the next day. But with the latest events, it has been a tense situation for the superstar. Right now, the shoot of Pathan is the last thing on anyone’s mind. There is no question of going ahead with the foreign schedule without Shah Rukh. The dates will likely be reworked after things settle down in Mumbai,” says a trade source.

For the unversed, Aryan Khan has been taken under NCB custody till October 7. The next bail hearing for Shah Rukh Khan’s son is scheduled for October 7.

