Shah Rukh Khan delivered Jawan’s voting monologue in one take, reveals Sumit Arora: ‘Atlee was so impressed…’

Jawan, starring Shah Rukh Khan, Nayanthara and Vijay Sethupathi, released in theaters on 7th September. The Atlee directorial has been shattering box office records right from the day it was released, and still continues to do so. Apart from the action scenes, and brilliant performances by the cast, it was Jawan’s massy, whistle-worthy dialogues that garnered a lot of love from the audience. Apart from ‘bete ko haath lagane se pehle baap se baat kar’, Shah Rukh Khan’s voting monologue also went absolutely viral. Sumit Arora, who wrote the dialogues of Jawan, has now revealed that King Khan delivered the voting monologue in one take!

In a conversation with Indian Express, Sumit Arora talked about how he came up with the idea of the monologue. He said, “It was the whole finger juxtaposition, with raising questions and voting. Once I cracked that ‘ungli’ concept, it was like we can do the monologue, we need to express what Azad has been doing so far and what he wants to say to the people. But how will he say it? What will be the tool he will use to express himself? I thought about it for days and then I finally cracked the ungli idea, I felt it was a good connection that you raise finger to ask question and also to vote.”

He added that it was an incredibly important scene as Azad finally explains why he is doing what he is doing. He said it had to be written with the correct emotion so that the monologue doesn’t get boring. He also revealed that Shah Rukh Khan delivered the monologue in one single take, leaving Atlee impressed!

“But obviously, the most important thing was the actor. The way Shah Rukh sir delivered the lines! He did it in one, full take! I don’t think we did another take also. Sir did ask if we should do another, but Atlee was so impressed he said, ‘Sir we got it.’ It was just beautiful,” said Sumit Arora.

About Jawan

Jawan, directed by Atlee, stars Shah Rukh Khan, Vijay Sethupathi and Nayanthara. The talented cast also includes Ridhi Dogra, Sanya Malhotra, Priyamani, Sunil Grover, among others. Deepika Padukone and Sanjay Dutt have special appearances in the film.

