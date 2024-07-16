Shah Rukh Khan did all steps of Jhoome Jo Pathaan despite 'always' being in pain due to injury, reveals Bosco Martis

The song Jhoome Jo Pathaan from Shah Rukh Khan's movie Pathaan quickly became a hit with its peppy track and King Khan's dance moves, making it memorable. However, what many don't realize is that SRK shot the song despite a knee injury, demonstrating utmost dedication by never refusing any steps.

Shah Rukh Khan did not say no to any step despite knee injury during Pathaan song

In an interview with India Today, Bosco shared his experience of collaborating with Shah Rukh Khan on the chart-topping song Jhoome Jo Pathaan from last year. He lauded the Jawan actor's commitment, noting that despite suffering from "severe knee pain due to an injury", the actor never asked for alterations to the choreography.

Bosco reminisced that they had been working with Shah Rukh Khan since Swades. They choreographed the song Yeh Tara Woh Tara, and since then, their experience with him has been incredible. Bosco mentioned the Dunki actor's dedication, stating that he never refused any steps despite frequently experiencing pain from his knee injury.

He added that Shah Rukh Khan never openly expressed his discomfort during rehearsals or performances.

He further mentioned that during the filming of Jhoome Jo Pathaan, the streets, and shoes were cobblestoned, but Shah Rukh never mentioned feeling uncomfortable. He performed all the moves without complaint, often going back to his van to make adjustments without anyone noticing.

Advertisement

Bosco emphasized that Shah Rukh Khan never allowed changes to the steps and always followed through with what was asked of him.

Shah Rukh Khan on the work front

On the work front, SRK will be next seen sharing the screen space with his daughter Suhana Khan in a movie titled King. The Jawan actor will take on the role of Don. Latest reports suggest that Abhishek Bachchan has been roped in by makers to take on the negative role.

ALSO READ: Race 3: Was Saif Ali Khan ‘upset’ after he was replaced by Salman Khan in franchise? Ramesh Taurani reveals