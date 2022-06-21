Shah Rukh Khan did not charge for cameo in Rocketry, shares R Madhavan; Former said ‘koyi bhi role chalega’

Shah Rukh Khan will cameo as a journalist in R. Madhavan’s upcoming film, Rocketry: The Nambi Effect. Madhavan is gearing up for the release of his much-anticipated film which will also mark his directorial debut. The actor is quite busy promoting his film lately, and amid this, he revealed that Shah Rukh Khan expressed his desire to be part of it. Moreover, he shared, that the Badshah of Bollywood did not charge a penny for his role.

As reported by ANI, R. Madhavan revealed about SRK wanting to be a part of Rocketry, while promoting the film in New Delhi, recently. The actor remembered mentioning the film to SRK when he was working with him in Zero. “He vividly remembered it that during one of his birthday parties. He asked me about the film's status and expressed his desire to be a part of the film. 'Mujhe background mein koi bhi role chalega. Main is film ka hissa hona chahta hu (I'm ready to play any role in the background. I want to be a part of this film), Khan sahab told me.”

Madhavan further shared that he thought SRK was joking. He said that on his wife Sarita’s suggestion, he dropped a text to Shah Rukh’s manager, asking her to thank him for his kind words. “I dropped a message to Khan sahab's manager asking her to convey my gratitude to him and I instantly got a text from the manager saying, 'Khan sahab dates puch rahe hai shoot ki (Khan sir is asking about the dates of the shoot)'… and that's how he became a part of our film,” Madhavan shared.

Furthermore, he revealed that neither SRK, nor Suriya, who will be playing the same cameo of a journalist in the different versions of the film, charge any money for their roles. Moreover, he shared that the two actors even did not charge any money for their caravans, costumes, and assistants.

R Madhavan will essay the role of the decorated aerospace engineer from ISRO, Nambi Narayanan in Rocketry: The Nambi Effect. The story follows his life from his graduation days at Princeton University, till the time he was falsely accused of espionage and arrested in 1994. Rocketry: The Nambi Effect is slated to appear in the cinema halls on 1st July this year and will be out in multiple languages including Hindi, Tamil, and English.

