Shah Rukh Khan did not like Lungi Dance reveals Honey Singh; Here’s how much time he took to finalise it

Honey Singh and his songs are quite popular amongst his fans. His songs have not only become chartbusters in the past but have been loved by people of every age group. He had collaborated with Shah Rukh Khan on a song titled Lungi Dance in his movie Chennai Express which also starred Deepika Padukone. This song was a massive hit and even today is a part of most of our playlists and is a must-play at most parties. Well, recently in an interview with ETimes, Honey Singh revealed that he no longer enjoys composing music for Bollywood films and it has a Shah Rukh Khan connection.

Honey Singh talks about collaborating with Shah Rukh Khan for Lungi Dance

Honey Singh revealed that he has always had trouble making music for Bollywood. Talking about Lungi Dance, Honey Singh said, “When Shah Rukh bhai called me to make a song for Chennai Express, he told me to make something like 'Angreji Beat’. I asked him why, so he said because that song was a huge hit. I told him that I won’t make a song like that but will create a number which has his vibe. I made Lungi Dance and he did not like it. He took three weeks to decide whether he wants the song or not.”

Shah Rukh Khan’s work front

After Pathaan, SRK is all set to be seen in Atlee's Jawan. He is currently busy shooting for the film in the city. The film also stars Nayanthara, Sunil Grover, and Sanya Malhotra in key roles. Apart from this, he has Rajkumar Hirani's Dunki co-starring Taapsee Pannu. The film will be released during Christmas 2023. Fans are excited to see him in both films as they will mark SRK's first collaborations with Atlee and Hirani.

