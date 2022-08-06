Shah Rukh Khan discloses how he pampers himself on off days & it has a Darlings twist; See tweet

Shah Rukh Khan is one of the most successful actors the world has ever seen. The actor has acted across 3 decades and is set to return to the silver screen with three massive films in the year 2023. Apart from the brilliant acting caliber that he possesses, he is also very witty and good with words. His latest co-production venture Darlings,, led by Alia Bhatt, released yesterday, digitally, and has been getting rave reviews. The actor took to twitter to show his love for Darlings, in his own quirky style.

SRK has been busy with the shoot of his film Dunki. The actor returned from London and Budapest on Thursday, that is after 21 days after leaving. Seemingly, he needed a break so that he could rejuvenate and then work on Jawan. The Baadshah took to twitter to share his plans on his off day. SRK, being the witty self that he is, plugged in his endorsements and his production venture in the same tweet. His tweet read, “Been working the last few days non stop….so needed to indulge in my favourite past time….’the love of my own person’ & to pamper myself, will spend the day with Prabhuji / Thums up and #DARLINGS (this is not an endorsement, just ‘mees spoilingss mees on a days offs pleaj….’)”. The actor successfully plugged his active endorsements and his movie, and made his fans chuckle.

Have a look at the Shah Rukh Khan’s tweet:

The actor was last seen in Aanand L Rai’s fantasy drama Zero alongside Anushka Sharma and Katrina Kaif. After a 4 year hiatus, he is returning back on the silver screen with three big films namely Pathaan directed by Sidharth Anand and co-starring Deepika Padukone and John Abraham, Jawan directed by Atlee and co-starring Nayanthara and Dunki directed by Rajkumar Hirani and co-starring Vicky Kaushal and Taapsee Pannu. His daughter Suhana Khan will soon make her acting debut in Zoya Akhtar’s next film The Archies, which will also release in 2023.

