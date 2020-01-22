Shah Rukh Khan discloses to Riteish Deshmukh a life lesson he learnt from his son AbRam & we could all use it

Shah Rukh Khan took to Twitter to interact with his followers and one of them turned out to be Riteish Deshmukh. Riteish wanted to know what lesson SRK’s little one AbRam has taught him and the Zero star had a witty answer. Check it out.

Among the most renowned superstars in the world, ’s name shines right at the top. The King Khan of Bollywood might have been away from the limelight for over an year but is often seen spending time with his wife and kids, , and AbRam. Amidst his time with his family, Shah Rukh often conducts #AskSRK sessions on Twitter with his fans and in one of the recent ones, Housefull 4 star Riteish Deshmukh had a question for King Khan.

Riteish took to Twitter and asked Shah Rukh about the one life lesson that his little one AbRam has taught him. Being the witty star that he is, Shah Rukh disclosed what Abram has taught him. SRK mentioned that AbRam has taught him to cry a little bit while playing one’s favourite video game every time one is unhappy, hungry or furious. The Zero star wrote, “Whenever you are sad hungry or angry...cry just a little bit while playing your favourite video game.”

The Housefull 4 actor was left in splits on reading Shah Rukh’s reply and told him that he will use this lesson in his life too. Meanwhile, Shah Rukh went on to engage in fun banter with his fans and also responded to many other Tweeples who asked him their questions. Some even wanted to know about his next project and Shah Rukh clarified that he will be announcing his next film on his own. Meanwhile, various rumours of the actor teaming up with South director Atlee and Rajkumar Hirani are floating around. However, Shah Rukh hasn’t commented on any of it. Shah Rukh's last film was Zero starring and . Recently, he was snapped on the sets of Dance Plus 5 with Remo D'Souza.

Check out the tweets:

Whenever you are sad hungry or angry...cry just a little bit while playing your favourite video game. https://t.co/YoG90FVN6E — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) January 22, 2020

