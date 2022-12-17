Shah Rukh Khan discloses the naughtiest kid in his family and it is not who you think; Find out

Shah Rukh Khan is one of the most loved actors in Bollywood. He has been grabbing all the limelight ever since the first look of Pathaan came out. It has been almost 4 years since fans got to see him on the big screen hence it is nothing less than a celebration for them as they gear up for Pathaan’s release on January 25. Well, these days he is making headlines for the controversies surrounding the first song from the film titled Besharam Rang. Amidst this, he held an Ask SRK session on Twitter today wherein he answered a lot of fan questions. During this session, he revealed the biggest compliment received from his kids. Shah Rukh Khan talks about the biggest compliment his kids gave him

During the Ask SRK session one of the fan asked him, “Biggest compliment you have ever gotten from your kids? Shah Rukh Khan instantly replied, “Papa you are the kindest man we know.” We all know that SRK shares a warm bond with all his three kids Aaryan Khan, Suhana Khan, and AbRam Khan. He is a daunting and loving father. Yet another fan asked, “Srk who's naughtiest kid in family?” to this the Pathaan star replied, “I think it’s me….” Check out the tweets: