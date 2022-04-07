Shah Rukh Khan does the happy dance as he celebrates Kolkata Knight Riders' win at IPL; Watch

Cricket lovers have been kept hooked to their devices as the ongoing season of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 is underway. On Wednesday, Shah Rukh Khan cheered for his team Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), as they beat the Mumbai Indians by five wickets. He took to his social media handles and congratulated his team. Sharing a picture of his team, Shah Rukh Khan on Instagram wrote, “Wow again!!! @kkriders boys!! @patcummins30 I want to dance like @ar12russell & hug u like the whole team did. Wow well done KKR and what else is there to say!!!…’PAT’ DIYE CHAKKE!!!”

Meanwhile, after the win, Kolkata Knight Riders on their Twitter handle wrote, “Tell us how you are feeling right now but with an emoji!” To this Shah Rukh Khan shared a gif of a monkey flaunting his happy dance and wrote, “If I could dance as well I would….” In today’s match, Pat Cummins and Venkatesh Iyer played knocks of 56 and 50 respectively, and helped Kolkata Knight Riders defeat Mumbai Indians in the 14th game of the IPL 2022 season.

Take a look:

Meanwhile, Shah Rukh Khan is preparing for his next release Pathaan. He recently returned to India after completing the shooting schedule in Spain along with Deepika Padukone. The upcoming film will also feature John Abraham. It is slated to release on January 25, 2023. Earlier today, Pinkvilla reported that Shah Rukh Khan is finally collaborating with Rajkumar Hirani. According to our sources, the yet-untitled film is all set to go on floors next week in Mumbai.

