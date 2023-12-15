Shah Rukh Khan drops Dunki poster ft. Taapsee Pannu-Vicky Kaushal and team; asks fans to watch film in fun way
Shah Rukh Khan starrer Dunki will be releasing theatrically next week. As the release date nears, the actor took to his social media to share a new poster. Check it out!
Shah Rukh Khan starrer comedy drama Dunki is one of the most anticipated Bollywood films of this year. The Rajkumar Hirani directorial has been generating a lot of hype for the audience thanks to all the 'Dunki drop' promo and song releases. Now, King Khan has taken to his social media to urge his fans to watch the film in a funny manner.
Shah Rukh Khan urges fans to watch Dunki
Today, on December 15, Shah Rukh Khan took to X (formerly Twitter) to share a new poster of Dunki as only six days are left for its release. The poster featured him, Taapsee Pannu, and Vicky Kaushal among others.
In the caption, King Khan wrote: "Kehdo apne papa, mummy, chacha, chachi, mama, mausi, Dadi aur Bebe se. 6 din ke baad apno jaise lagne waale inn namuno se milne zaroor aana. Toh ji 21 ko milna karlo fix, din bache hai only six! 6 Days to go for #Dunki (Tell your father, mother, uncle, aunty, maternal uncle, maternal aunty, grandma and mother to meet some familiar people after six days)."
Check out his tweet!
Shah Rukh Khan visits Shirdi Sai Baba Temple ahead of Dunki release
On December 14, SRK paid a visit to the Shirdi Sai Baba Temple in Shirdi. He was also accompanied by his daughter Suhana Khan. Earlier, the actor had visited the Vaishno Devi temple to seek blessings.
About Dunki
Dunki is directed by Rajkumar Hirani and written by Hirani, Abhijat Joshi, and Kanika Dhillon. The film stars Shah Rukh Khan, Taapsee Pannu, Vicky Kaushal, Boman Irani, and others. It is based on the Donkey Flight, a method of illegally entering nations like Canada and the United States of America. Dunki will be released theatrically on December 21, 2023.
Dunki marks the first collaboration between SRK and Hirani. Interestingly, the director had reportedly approached Shah Rukh for his debut film Munna Bhai M.B.B.S but it didn't materialize.
