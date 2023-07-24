Shah Rukh Khan drops NEW Jawan poster introducing Vijay Sethupathi as 'Dealer of Death'

After unleashing a massive frenzy among millions of his fans with the action-packed Jawan Prevue, taking the excitement to new heights, superstar Shah Rukh Khan has now unveiled the first look of the film's most-talked-about baddie, Vijay Sethupathi!

Taking to his official social media handles, on Monday King Khan dropped an intriguing new poster where he introduced the Makkal Selvan of South cinema, the one and only Vijay Sethupathi as the 'Dealer of Death'.

Shah Rukh Khan introduces Vijay Sethupathi

The latest Jawan poster, featuring Vijay Sethupathi shows a close-up photo of the Kollywood superstar. While sharing the first poster of his menacing villain, Vijay, Shah Rukh wrote, "There's no stopping him... or is there? Watch out! #VijaySethupathi #JawanPrevue Out Now! #Jawan releasing worldwide on 7th September 2023, in Hindi, Tamil & Telugu."

Apart from King Khan, his production company's social media handle, Red Chillies Entertainment who have bankrolled Jawan, too shared the latest poster of Vijay Sethupathi in four different languages. With a caption, "Ready or not, here comes the destruction! #VijaySethupathi"

Vijay Sethupathi vs Shah Rukh Khan!

Vijay Sethupathi who made a huge splash in the digital space with Raj & DK's Shahid Kapoor-starrer Farzi and made his big Bollywood debut with Mumbaikar, where he shared screen space with Vikrant Massey, will be sharing screen space with Shah Rukh Khan for the first time in Jawan, locking horns with Badshah on the big screen.

Being Vijay Sethupathi on board as an antagonist, fans from up North to down South are eagerly waiting to watch the epic face-off between SRK and Vijay with much anticipation.

Known for his powerful performances and versatility, Vijay Sethupathi's presence adds an extra layer of intensity to the film. The unveiling of Vijay Sethupathi's menacing character has added yet another layer of intrigue, amplifying the film's appeal.



With each striking poster release, the excitement surrounding 'Jawan' continues to escalate. From Shah Rukh Khan's bold bald avatar to Nayanthara's fierce appearance, every glimpse has intensified the anticipation for this action-packed extravaganza.

About Jawan

Jawan is a Red Chillies Entertainment presentation, directed by Atlee, Produced by Gauri Khan, and Co-produced by Gaurav Verma. The film will release worldwide in theaters on September 7th, 2023 in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu languages.

