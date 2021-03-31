Shah Rukh Khan drops 'Strong Hint' about his next films in 'Ask SRK' session; Tells fan 'Don't tell anybody'

Shah Rukh Khan took to social media to start an impromptu 'Ask SRK' session on Wednesday. King Khan was bombarded with questions about his next ventures and well, he had witty replies for some of the fans.

If there is one superstar who can bring cheer among fans on a dull day, it is . And well, speaking of this, on Wednesday, SRK started an impromptu 'Ask SRK' session on Twitter that left fans excited. After a while, fans got to directly interact with the Badshah of Bollywood and many bombarded him with questions about his film's announcement. Well, being his witty self, Shah Rukh had the best replies to all his fans who questioned him about next films and even gave a hilarious strong hint about the same.

A fan asked Shah Rukh about a hint related to his future projects. He wrote, "ek hint dedo apni next movie ki please (Give a hint about your next movie please)" To this, Shah Rukh replied, "Strong hint: apni sab next movies mein main star kar raha hoon!! Don’t tell anybody please." In another tweet, a fan wanted to know about his next film and expressed desperation in a tweet. King Khan had a sweet reply and informed indirectly as to when his films will release.

Shah Rukh wrote, "Arre so many films waiting to release in the cans....our turn will come after them don’t worry!" Another fan threw up a question, "#AskSRK Sir Big screen pe kab dikhoge?( When will you be seen on the BIg Screen)" Shah Rukh replied, "Bhai Bana Raha hoon... bana raha hoon!!!"

Take a look at all queries on his films:

Arre so many films waiting to release in the cans....our turn will come after them don’t worry! https://t.co/k8xDDYmgnL — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) March 31, 2021

Bhai bana raha hoon...bana raha hoon!!! https://t.co/RqXaTZTjfp — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) March 31, 2021

Strong hint: apni sab next movies mein main star kar raha hoon!! Don’t tell anybody please. https://t.co/5g4OuWousd — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) March 31, 2021

Announcements are for airports and railway stations my friend....movies ki hawa toh khud ban jaati hai..... https://t.co/1i2bYnWGPc — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) March 31, 2021

Shah Rukh has been away from the big screen for a while now. King Khan was seen last in Zero with and . While the film did not do well at the box office, King Khan's fan following has been eagerly waiting for his announcement about his future film lineup. The actor has been snapped a couple of times at YRF studios and is shooting for Pathan with and John Abraham. Reportedly, will also have a cameo in the film.

