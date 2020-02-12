Shah Rukh Khan dubs My Name Is Khan as the 'finest film' of his and Kajol's career on its 10th anniversary

Shah Rukh Khan took to Instagram to pen a note of gratitude for Kajol and Karan Johar as their film My Name Is Khan clocked in 10 years. Along with the note, Shah Rukh shared several photos from the shoot of the film. Check it out.

A film that remains extremely close to people’s hearts from and Kajol’s filmography is My Name Is Khan. As the film clocked in 10 years today, Kajol and penned heartfelt notes about the memories associated with it. Shah Rukh too didn’t remain behind his friends and soon shared his thoughts on the 10th anniversary of My Name Is Khan. King Khan took to social media to share some photos with Kajol and Karan from the shoot days and expressed his gratitude to them.

Shah Rukh wrote, “Thank u @karanjohar & @kajol for making arguably the finest film of our careers. The only film I needed to see everyday pics to know if I have the expressions right! Here’s some of them…” In the photos, we get to see several shades of SRK as Rizwan Khan from the film. In one of the photos, Shah Rukh is seen clad in a maxi dress while in another BTS pic, we get to see him posing with Kajol and Karan Johar.

(Also Read: As Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol’s My Name Is Khan clocks in 10 years, Karan Johar and Kajol reminisce the memories)

The superstar expressed his thoughts as the film completed a decade and also shared how he used to keep checking photos everyday while filming My Name Is Khan to get his expressions right. In the film, Shah Rukh played a man who suffered from Asperger’s Syndrome.

Check it out:

Back in days, the film received 10 nominations at the 56th Filmfare Awards and Shah Rukh and Kajol won the award for Best Actor and Actress while Karan bagged one in the Best Director category. Fans too took to social media to wish Shah Rukh and Kajol as their film achieved a milestone. Meanwhile, Kajol and Karan’s heartfelt notes on the completion of 10 years of My Name is Khan also went viral among the various fan clubs.

Credits :Instagram

Read More