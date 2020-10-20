  1. Home
Shah Rukh Khan to end his 2 year sabbatical in November with Pathan opposite Deepika Padukone and John Abraham

Last seen in Zero, Shah Rukh Khan has been on a hiatus for almost two years now. But it seems like that's going to change. It is reported that SRK could be returning to the movie sets with Pathan next month.
Mumbai
Today, Shah Rukh Khan fans have more than one reason to celebrate! While fans will be marking 25 years of Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge, it has been confirmed that King Khan is ready to find his way to the sets. Over the past year, fans have been itching to know when the actor will return to the big screen. While numerous rumours made the rounds, Shah Rukh denied commenting on his next project. However, Mid-Day has now confirmed that Shah Rukh will end his two-year hiatus with Pathan. 

The film will see Shah Rukh reunite with his Om Shaanti Om and Chennai Express co-star Deepika Padukone while it will mark John's first project with SRK. John plays the baddie in the movie. The national daily has revealed that the movie will go on floors in November with the filming primarily focusing on Shah Rukh. The film will be shot in Yash Raj Studios, in Mumbai. A trade expert informed the newspaper that the first schedule will last for two months following which the team will take a break for New Year. 

The crew will reunite in January with Deepika and John joining the team in January 2021. "Like Siddharth's previous outing War [2019], Pathan will be a slick and stylish revenge drama. Since the film marks Shah Rukh and John's first on-screen union, Adi and Siddharth have etched out dramatic scenes featuring them," the source said. The makers have brought in action director Parvez Shaikh, who has been a part of movies like War, Brahmastra and Bell Bottom, for high-octane fight sequences between SRK and John. The outlet adds that Shah Rukh will not announce the movie on the occasion of his birthday next month. 

Fans would have noticed that the actor has been sporting a long hairdo and a beard at the ongoing Indian Premier League. The insider claims that the look is a part of his role in the movie. It is also said that the movie will add in the element of specs, as seen in Raees. 

Are you ready to welcome back Shah Rukh Khan? Our arms are wide open! 

Credits :Mid Day

Anonymous 12 minutes ago

SRK sir welcome back. Except you should stay away from DP and cast Kiara Adwani instead

Anonymous 21 minutes ago

Actor and actress will do cocaine together.

Anonymous 23 minutes ago

Flop flop flop

