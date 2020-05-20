Shah Rukh Khan enjoying some light moments on the sets of Raees in a few UNSEEN pics is a delightful sight

We have come across a few throwback pictures of Shah Rukh Khan, Mahira Khan and others from the sets of the movie Raees on social media. Check them out.

Bollywood’s Baadshah, who is currently in his 50s can make anyone go weak on their knees with his wit and charm even now. The superstar is known not only for his amazing performances in movies but also for the suave nature that draws everyone’s attention towards him. While speaking of this, we have come across a few unseen pictures of the actor from the sets of his movie Raees which deserves the attention of all his fans.

For the unversed, Raees was released in 2017 and also featured Pakistani beauty Mahira Khan as the female lead. Now, talking about the BTS pictures, one of them shows Shah Rukh Khan, Mahira, and the movie’s director Rahul Dholakia bursting into laughter over some unknown matter. The second picture shows the superstar seated comfortably and having a conversation with Mahira Khan. The actor is seen flaunting his signature beard which became quite famous after Raees’ release in the theatres.

Check out the unseen BTS pictures below:

On the work front, Shah Rukh Khan was last seen in the movie Zero that was released back in 2018. It also features and in the lead roles. Directed by Aanand L. Rai, the movie also marked the last on-screen appearance of late Bollywood actress . However, it could not perform well at the box office. The superstar has taken a hiatus from movies as of now and is yet to announce his next project yet.

