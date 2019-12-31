Shah Rukh Khan enjoys a year end vacay with Raveena Tandon, Ravi Shastri at Alibag; See Pic

Shah Rukh Khan is currently enjoying a vacay at Alibag with his family. Along with his kids, even close friends like Ravi Shastri and Raveena Tandon joined SRK on the year end vacay. Check it out.

As 2019 is ending, many Bollywood stars have jetted off for vacays with their loved ones and family. Speaking of this, also has joined his friends and family to welcome the new year in Alibag. A day back, photos of Ananya Panday, , and other kids surfaced on social media in which all the kids seemed to be having a blast at SRK’s house in Alibag. Now, it seem Shah Rukh too has joined everyone in enjoying a year end vacay at Alibag.

In a photo shared by Indian Cricket Team’s coach, Ravi Shastri, we get to see Shah Rukh posing with him and at his house in Alibag. While the Cricket team’s coach seemed to be having a gala time, he penned a sweet note about it and shared a photo on social media. In the picture, we can see Shah Rukh standing next to Ravi, Raveena and a friend. King Khan can be seen clad in a blue hoodie with a white tee and beige trousers while Raveena can be seen sporting a cool look.

Ravi shared a photo and wrote, “Alibag is heaven. Great conversations with some brilliant minds of our times - @iamsrk, @TandonRaveena and @SinghaniaGautam #Blessed #FriendsLikeFamily.” Meanwhile, another picture of Ananya, Suhana, Aryan and other kids was shared on social media by the Pati Patni Aur Woh actress.

On the work front, it has been more than a year since Shah Rukh was seen on the big screen. The actor’s last film was Zero with and . Directed by Aanand L Rai, the film received a lukewarm response from fans. Post that, fans have been waiting for SRK to announce his next project. However, several rumours have been floating around about Shah Rukh working with Go Goa Gone directors Raj and DK on their next. However, the actor hasn’t confirmed the same yet.

