Shah Rukh Khan is excited as Gauri is part of AD100 list & gets trophy: At least someone won an award at home

Shah Rukh Khan’s wife Gauri Khan featured on an architectural magazine's list of top 100 and she even won an award. However, SRK’s reaction to the same shows his humorous side.

Bollywood actor is currently gearing up for his upcoming film Pathan. Although he always tries to remain connected to his fans through Twitter. King Khan of the film industry often makes headlines for his tweets. During the 'Ask Me' session on social media, the actor answered all the questions asked by his fans. He even surprised his fans with his sense of humour. Now recently, SRK’s wife featured on an architectural magazine's list of top 100.

She even received a trophy for her work as an interior decorator. Thus, Gauri took to her Twitter handle and wrote, "I am thrilled to be a part of the AD100 list, and to receive this trophy! Thank you," she also tagged the magazine. Soon, Gauri’s fans and friends started pouring in congratulatory wishes for her on social media. However, an epic comment has arrived from her hubby Shah Rukh Khan. The DDLJ star shared Gauri’s tweet and wrote: "Chalo ghar mein kisi ko toh award mil rahein hain."

Take a look at SRK’s tweet here:

Chalo ghar mein kisi ko toh award mil rahein hain!!! https://t.co/zwrawI4zdm — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) December 14, 2020

Shah Rukh Khan is a recipient of many awards. He has over a dozen of Filmfare Awards. In 2005, he was also honoured with a Padma Shri. SRK has also received international awards like Officer Dan Ordre Arts et des Lettres and more.

Shah Rukh Khan was last seen in the film titled Zero. This film was released in the year 2018. He will be next seen in Pathan. Apart from SRK, the film will also star and John Abraham in lead roles.

