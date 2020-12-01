Shah Rukh Khan expands Knight Riders franchise as he buys Los Angeles team in USA's Major League Cricket

The Knight Riders Group, majorly owned by Shah Rukh Khan, has agreed to a massive investment in American cricket in partnership with American Cricket Enterprises (ACE).

is taking the cricketing world by storm, one continent at a time. After successfully establishing Kolkata Knight Riders in IPL and the Trinbago Knight Riders in the Caribbean Premier League, SRK has now chosen the US as his next cricket destination. In a bid to expand the Knight Riders franchise, Shah Rukh Khan has purchased the Los Angeles team in USA's Major Cricket League and named it LA Knight Riders.

Yes, you heard that right. The Knight Riders Group, majorly owned by SRK, has agreed to a massive investment in American cricket in partnership with American Cricket Enterprises (ACE). The long-term strategic partnership will include financial investment and significant expertise to help ACE develop and launch Major League Cricket in the USA.

Commenting on the big news, SRK said, "For several years now, we have been expanding the Knight Riders brand globally and closely watching the potential for T20 cricket in the USA. We are convinced that Major League Cricket has all the pieces in place to execute on its plans and we look forward to making our partnership an enormous success in the coming years."

Sameer Mehta and Vijay Srinivasan of American Cricket Enterprises and Major League Cricket said, “As USA Cricket’s official partner in developing a professional T20 league in America, we have a shared vision to bring world-class professional cricket to the world’s largest sports market. The announcement today is a significant step forward in showing the potential of the American market, and we are delighted to have the backing and expertise of the Knight Riders Group to help us achieve this vision."

As per reports, the MLC will have six teams from mainly New York, San Francisco, Washington DC, Dallas, Chicago and Los Angeles. SRK also has managed to grab 'Indian exclusivity' which means that no IPL team can be a part of the MLC for the first five years, reported Mumbai Mirror.

Well, we cannot wait to see how Shah Rukh Khan's cricket venture expands in the west.

