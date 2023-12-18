Shah Rukh Khan EXPLAINS what Dunki deals with; opines on significance of 5 characters

Shah Rukh Khan and Taapsee Pannu are preparing for the upcoming release of Rajkumar Hirani's comedy-drama Dunki. The movie tackles the topic of illegal immigration and has garnered significant attention. In a recent video, the actors and the director delved into the meaning of the film's name, discussed the characters, and shared some intriguing anecdotes.

Shah Rukh Khan opens up on the meaning of Dunki

Today, December 18th, the creators of Dunki released a video featuring Shah Rukh Khan, Taapsee Pannu, and Rajkumar Hirani discussing behind-the-scenes aspects of the film. In the video, Rajkumar Hirani shared how his encounter with unique residential structures in Punjab sparked ideas in his mind, eventually evolving into the exploration of Donkey flights, ultimately giving rise to Dunki.

Shah Rukh Khan chimed in and added, “Ek bohut khoobsurat line hai humare film me ki Dunki ka matlab hota hai apno se dur rehna (There’s one beautiful line in our film which is that Dunki means being apart from your loved ones) and I think that is the essence of the film.” He then mentioned that the entire logic, thought, and emotion of the film revolve around the idea that we leave home so that we can eventually come back and stay here, live with our family, survive here, and sometimes it happens for those who are fortunate, but many times it doesn't, and that's what the film deals with.

Shah Rukh Khan reveals about the significance of the 5 characters in Dunki

Speaking about the picture featuring the five characters in the film played by Shah Rukh Khan, Taapsee Pannu, Vicky Kaushal, Anil Grover and Vikram Kochhar, King Khan and Rajkumar Hirani discussed about the significance of these roles in the film. SRK said, “Ye humari film ka motive hai. Actually, mujhe bohut khoobsurat lagti hai ye photo mainly because, hum baar baar bolte bhi rehte hai apni messaging me apne film ke ki ye journey hai, ye homecoming ki film hai, ye emotions ki film hai but I think iss film ka crux jo hai, if I may say so, is friendship.(This is the motive of our film. Actually, I find this photo very beautiful mainly because we repeatedly say in our messaging about our film that it's a journey, it's a homecoming film, it's an emotional film. But I think the crux of this film, if I may say so, is friendship.)”

He mentioned that these five people symbolize friendship and represent what is shared among friends. They depict the ups and downs, love, affection, conflicts, and anger that often exist among friends. He added, “Mai jab bhi Raju sir ki filmein dekhta hu, I’m sure you’ll agree with me I think sabke liye bohut important roles hote hai film ke andar and mera ye maanna hai ki film tabhi achi hoti hai jab bohut saare characters ho film mein. Kya ek do log ho aur chalte ja rahe ho toh thodi der mein mere jaise handsome aadmi ko bhi dekhke log bore ho jaate hai. (Whenever I watch Raju sir's films, and I'm sure you'll agree with me, I think all the characters in the film play very important roles. In my opinion, a film is truly good when there are a lot of characters in it. If there are only one or two people and they keep going, people get bored after a while of seeing a handsome man like me).”

He concluded saying that the film introduces new characters, Vikram and Anil, and he has the strong desire to share a scene they did because it's the funniest scene in the movie, according to him.

