Shah Rukh Khan expresses gratitude to ‘Thangabali’ Chennai Express' Nikitin Dheer for his kind words on Jawan

With every passing day, Jawan is getting the love of millions of cinephiles and it can be seen in the way they have been flooding social media with their positive responses. Among them were many Bollywood celebs who gave a pat on Shah Rukh Khan’s back for his commendable acting in the action-thriller. SRK’s Chennai Express co-star, Nikitin Dheer also penned a delightful review of Jawan. King Khan acknowledged his post and responded to him recently.

Shah Rukh Khan thanks Nikitin Dheer for his review of Jawan

Actor Nikitin Dheer, who played the role of Thangabali in the 2013 comedy film Chennai Express, took to X (formerly Twitter) on September 10 and penned his opinions about Atlee Kumar’s action-thriller movie. He wrote, “Just watched #Jawan with family, in a packed auditorium, absolute delight watching Shah Sir @iamsrk you are energy personified in every frame. You inspire all those who aspire @Atlee_dir loved your work! The entire cast is phenomenal. Wish luck to the whole team.”

A couple of hours ago, SRK was on a spree, responding to fans and celebs online. He also reposted Nikitin’s tweet with a gratitude message. The Zero actor wrote, “Thank u Thangabali!!! Hope u doing well!!! Glad u enjoyed the film. Love u.”

Celebs praised Shah Rukh Khan’s Jawan

Among the many celebs who were impressed by SRK’s performance in Jawan were Rakesh Roshan, Celina Jaitly, Akshay Kumar, Arjun Kapoor, and many more. On September 13, the megastar took to social media and responded to the review of several B-town stars like Shekhar Kapur, Varun Dhawan, Sonu Sood, Anupam Kher, and Soni Razdan among others, and thanked them for their kind words.

While replying to filmmaker-actor Shekhar Kapur, SRK wrote, “Thank u Shekhar!! But I’m sure u said this out loud in the theatre!! Ha ha. Wishing u health and happiness always.”

Whereas, he called Varun Dhawan his ‘man’ in response to him calling Jawan ‘blockbuster stuff’. He wrote, “Thank u my man!!! Kid in a candy store is a good way to describe u… ha ha!!! Love, health and wishing u the best always.”

