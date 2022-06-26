Shah Rukh Khan expresses gratitude towards fans for celebrating his 30 yrs in Bollywood, shares thankful post

As Shah Rukh Khan clocks 30 years in the Indian film industry, the superstar thanked his fans for celebrating his journey with cakes, edits and other nice things. Meanwhile, he is celebrating his big day by working round the clock to create more entertainment. King Khan on Sunday, took to his Instagram handle and shared a picture, captioning it as “Thank u all for celebrating my 30 yrs with cakes & edits and all things nice. For me the best way to celebrate is to work round the clock today to create more entertainment. Love you all”.

Yesterday, King Khan surprised everyone by coming LIVE on Instagram for the first time and chatting with his fans directly. In the 33-minute-long Insta LIVE he talked about his 30-year journey, relationships, family, films, friendships, Salman Khan and more. He also expressed his gratitude for receiving everyone's "infinite" love and smile throughout his journey. SRK appeared in an all-black look with all of his film awards in the background.

In the LIVE session, Shah Rukh Khan talked about many things and also answered many fan questions. He revealed that he always wanted to do an action film, since he entered the industry and finally, with Pathaan and Jawaan he is fulfilling his wish.

Opening about his biggest challenge on-screen, he said that most difficult thing for him to do onscreen is laughing as it feels very unreal to him. The superstar also opened about his feelings on completing 30 years in the industry, he said, "I never thought I would last 30 years. I was here for 1-2 years and I was sure that if things don't work out, I would get a job in media like a sound assistant, or anything else related to films."

SRK ended the LIVE session with a happy face and news that he is not done yet and wants to work for not just 30 but many more years. He is 56 years and wants to work till he is 106 years old.

SRK will soon be back on the big screens and fans are super excited about it. He has many projects lined up to release in 2023. 'Pathaan' with Deepika Padukone, John Abraham is all set to release on January 25th. He also has 'Jawaan' and 'Dunki' in his pipeline.