Shah Rukh Khan extends an olive branch to Sunny Deol by personally delivering the rights to Damini

It is no secret that and Sunny Deol haven't been on good terms since they starred in Darr. The latter has expressed his displeasure over "glorifying" the stalker villain in the movie and how he was boiling with anger which led to him tearing his pants while filming a sequence in the movie. Sunny also confessed he has not met King Khan since the 1993 movie release. However, it seems like Shah Rukh attempted to bury the hatchet and pave the way for a new friendship.

A little birdie informed Mumbai Mirror that Sunny intends on remaking Damini. The 1993 courtroom drama stars Meenakshi Seshadri, Sunny Deol, and Amrish Puri. Sunny reportedly wants to recreate the film with his son Karan Deol in the lead. However, Shah Rukh held the rights to the movie. The actor's Red Chillies Entertainment purchased the rights from Aly and Karim Morani. This isn't the first time Shah Rukh attempted to mend his relationship with Sunny.

When Shah Rukh learned about Sunny's plans, the Zero actor turned up at Sunny's Juhu bungalow unannounced and personally handed over the rights of the film to the actor. The incident reportedly took place before the lockdown happened. Isn't that a sweet gesture! Back in 2017, when Karan's debut was announced, Shah Rukh retweeted Sunny's tweet to wish the budding star.

All the best papa. He looks as tough and gentle as you. May all good things come his way. https://t.co/75DVSGC8J0 — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) May 22, 2017

Sunny had opened up about the disagreement with Chopra during an appearance on Aap Ki Adalat. Sunny said, “I had a heated discussion with Yash Chopra regarding that scene. I tried explaining that I am a commando officer in the film. My character is an expert and fit, then how can this boy beat me easily? He can beat me if I can’t see him. If he can stab me while I am looking at him, then I won’t be called a commando.”

When the discussion did not result in Sunny’s favour, the actor ripped his pants in anger. “Soon, out of anger, I didn’t even realise that I had ripped my pants with my hands,” he said. The actors didn’t speak for 16 years after the film released, but Sunny said that wasn’t deliberate. “It’s not that I didn’t talk but I just cut myself off and I anyway don’t socialise much. So we never met, toh baat karne ki baat he nahi hai,” he said.

