Shah Rukh Khan extends warm birthday wishes to Rajinikanth as he turns 73; calls him 'inimitable legend'
Today, December 12, superstar Rajinikanth celebrated his 73rd birthday. Here's how Shah Rukh Khan wished the legendary actor.
On December 12, the renowned actor Shivaji Rao Gaikwad, professionally known by his stage name Rajinikanth, turned 73. His fans and other industry stars have been expressing their warm birthday wishes to Rajinikanth on social media. Now, a while ago, Shah Rukh Khan extended his birthday greeting to the legendary actor.
Shah Rukh Khan drops birthday post for Rajinikanth
Taking to his X (formerly known as Twitter), Shah Rukh Khan shared a still from his film Chennai Express, where he can be seen offering his gratitude to a picture of Rajinikanth.
Sharing the picture, SRK's birthday note for the veteran actor read, "Here's wishing the inimitable legend - @rajinikanth Thalaiva a very happy birthday!Big hugs from me (just one of the many "all the Rajini fans!")…Lots of love sir and may you keep entertaining us for many years to come!!!" Take a look:
During an AMA session, Shah Rukh Khan was asked whether there was any actor or actress that he wanted to meet. To this, the actor replied that he has yet to meet Ajith Kumar and also mentioned that he has already interacted with both Thalapathy Vijay and Rajinikanth before. Shah Rukh Khan tweeted, "I met Rajni sir. I met Vijay Thalapathi. Missed meeting Ajith but will do soon."
Work front
The title trailer for Rajinikanth's with TJ Gnanavel was recently announced as Vettaiyan. The film features Rajinikanth in a cop avatar and is expected to be an action entertainer high on content. The film's cast also stars actors like Amitabh Bachchan, Fahadh Faasil, Rana Daggubati, Manju Warrier, and many more.
Following that, Rajinikanth is slated to join with director Lokesh Kanagaraj for a film tentatively called Thalaivar 171. The film is said to be an action film with rumors of casting going on about Raghava Lawrence, Sivakarthikeyan, and Kaaka Kaaka fame Jeeva going on around.
Meanwhile, Shah Rukh is set to be seen in Rajkumar Hirani's Dunki. The film also stars Taapsee Pannu and Vicky Kaushal. The comedy-drama revolves around a group of friends aspiring to relocate abroad, with Hardy (SRK) aiding them. The film will hit theaters on December 21, 2023.
