Shah Rukh Khan extends wishes to fans on Onam: May we all be blessed with happiness, wealth & health

Numerous Bollywood celebs have wished their fans on the auspicious occasion of Onam. Among them is Shah Rukh Khan who has now shared a post on Instagram.

The festival of Onam is here that marks the beginning of a new year according to the Malayalam calendar. It is observed on a large scale down in the South, but the celebratory spirit runs across the entire country. Numerous celebs from the Bollywood film industry have sent wishes to their fans on social media on the auspicious occasion. Among them are Amitabh Bachchan, , , Kundra, , , Ayushmann Khurrana, and others.

has also wished his fans on the occasion of Onam. He wrote while taking to Instagram, “My warm regards to all on this occasion of Onam. May we all be blessed with happiness, wealth and most importantly health for the days to come. Love to all... May the harvest season bring you happiness and good health in abundance. Happy Onam!” A few days back, King Khan also extended his wishes to everyone on the occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi.”

May we all be blessed with happiness, wealth and most importantly health for the days to come. Shah Rukh Khan

Check out his Instagram post below:

The superstar has been away from the silver screen ever since the release of his 2018 movie Zero. Fans are anxiously waiting for Shah Rukh Khan to announce his next project soon. In the midst of all this, a report by Mid-Day suggests that he might collaborate with once again for a new project. For the unversed, they had earlier worked in the 2016 movie Dear Zindagi. However, unlike last time, the actor might step in as a producer.

Also Read: Happy Onam: Big B, Karan Johar, Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli & others send good wishes to fans on the festival

Credits :Instagram

Share your comment ×