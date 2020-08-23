Shah Rukh Khan extends wishes to fans post offering prayers and Ganpati Visarjan; See POST

Numerous celebs from the film fraternity celebrated Ganesh Chaturthi with their family members. Meanwhile, Shah Rukh Khan has now wished his fans through social media.

Bollywood celebs are always at the forefront when it comes to celebrating festivals. Many of them celebrated Ganesh Chaturthi with great zeal and enthusiasm yesterday. Well, the COVID-19 crisis did impact the celebrations a bit but everyone made sure to welcome Ganpati Bappa to their homes along with their family members. Numerous celebs like , , , Kundra, and other organized celebrations at their respective homes and celebrated the occasion with their families.

Recently, Shah Rukh Khan has extended his wishes to fans through the medium of an Instagram post. The superstar has also shared a black and white picture of himself along with the same. He writes, “Prayers and visarjan done... This #GaneshChaturthi, may Lord Ganesha bestow upon you and your loved ones, blessings, and happiness... Ganpati Bappa Morya!” Fans started flooding the comments section as soon as he shared this special post on his personal handle.

Check out the post below:

On the work front, Shah Rukh Khan was last seen in the movie Zero that was released in 2018. It also featured and in the lead roles. The superstar has not announced his next project yet and fans are eagerly waiting for the same. If media reports are to be believed, he is planning to shoot for Rajkumar Hirani’s project in Canada that happens to be a social comedy. Reports also suggest that the actor may begin shooting for Siddharth Anand’s action flick instead.

