Shah Rukh Khan exudes swag as he gets clicked at star-studded event in Mumbai-PIC

King of Bollywood Shah Rukh Khan has a mammoth fan following! While SRK makes rare public appearances, he makes heads turn every time he steps out. Last night was no different, as Shah Rukh stepped out to attend a star-studded event in Mumbai. His picture from last night has been shared by King Khan’s fan pages.

A picture that has been shared by Shah Rukh Khan’s fan page on Instagram shows him outside the venue of the event. He is seen dressed in a black outfit, and was seen sporting a little ponytail as he made his way to the venue. While the paparazzi did not click Shah Rukh Khan on the red carpet of the event, his candid picture has now emerged on his fan page.

“Happy Birthday Sir, in Advance,” commented one fan, while many others also wished him ahead of his birthday. Shah Rukh Khan will celebrate his 58th birthday tomorrow, on November 2.

Meanwhile, last night’s event was attended by a number of celebrities such as Salman Khan, Alia Bhatt, Katrina Kaif, Sonali Bendre, Janhvi Kapoor, Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh and many others.

Meanwhile, yesterday, Pinkvilla reported that Shah Rukh Khan and his manager, Pooja Dadlani are set to host a grand birthday party in Bandra on November 2. It will be a huge celebration as the who’s who of Bollywood such as Karan Johar, Alia Bhatt, Kajol, Deepika Padukone, Rajkumar Hirani, Atlee, and Siddharth Anand are expected to attend the big bash. There’s also talks of Salman Khan paying a visit at the party.

A source informed us, “The day begins with the teaser of his Rajkumar Hirani-directed Dunki. This would be followed by a fan event, where SRK will watch the teaser live with all his fans, who have traveled to Mumbai from various parts of the world. He will be making and waving to all his fans outside Mannat multiple times in the day and finally, the night will be for the Indian Film Fraternity at his grand birthday bash at BKC, Bandra.”

