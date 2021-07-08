Shah Rukh Khan faces flak for wearing sunglasses at Dilip Kumar's funeral; Netizens troll his 'full vibes'

Several photos from Dilip Kumar funeral surfaced on social media and one of them was of Shah Rukh Khan sitting next to Saira Banu and consoling her.

made heads turn and let everyone take note when he arrived for Dilip Kumar's funeral on Wednesday. His photos and videos quickly went viral on social media as the actor was seen entering the late actor's residence. Several photos from the funeral surfaced on social media and one of them was of Shah Rukh Khan sitting next to Saira Banu and consoling her. The photos were shared widely on social media. However, SRK faced flak from netizens for wearing his sunglasses indoors.

In the photo, SRK can be seen consoling a grieving Saira with his sunglasses on and without a mask. The picture did not go down well with a section of netizens who criticised the actor for keeping up with his "vibe" at the funeral. One Twitter user wrote, "Mask pehan naa chahiye, wo nahin pehna hai. Style marne ke liye shades pehne hai interiors main bhi. Ye log science se pare hai. (Should've worn a mask, he's wearing shades indoors for style)."

While another netizen tweeted, "SRK attending a funeral in full vibes and drip." Calling SRK 'fake', one netizen tweeted, "Sun glasses at funeral ? Bollywood is fake. Sirf dikhava hai (It's all show off)." While another user in a bizarre tweet equated SRK's presence to his career. "Sharukh's dress and sitting style shows that his career is not on the right track," the tweet read.

Take a look at these tweets below:

Sun glasses at funeral ? Bollywood is fake . Sirf dikhava hai — Gundaa (@RoCcO_AmIt) July 7, 2021

SRK attending a funeral in full vibes and drip https://t.co/z0m6KZiTX8 — N (@__Dragunov) July 7, 2021

Mask pehan naa chahiye, wo nahin pehna hai. Style marne ke liye shades pehne hai interiors main bhi. Ye log science se pare hai. — Ashish Prajapati (@ashishp1209) July 7, 2021

Sharukh's dress and sitting style shows that his career is not on the right track. — Na (@imiddyaa) July 7, 2021

Shah Rukh Khan arrived at the late actor's residence in a pair of denims and a white T-shirt which showed his super fit avatar. The actor has been shooting for Pathan in Mumbai and has been in top notch shape for the same.

ALSO READ: Bhoot Police: Jacqueline Fernandez turns up the heat in her FIRST look from the horror comedy

Share your comment ×