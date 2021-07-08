Shah Rukh Khan faces flak for wearing sunglasses at Dilip Kumar's funeral; Netizens troll his 'full vibes'
Shah Rukh Khan made heads turn and let everyone take note when he arrived for Dilip Kumar's funeral on Wednesday. His photos and videos quickly went viral on social media as the actor was seen entering the late actor's residence. Several photos from the funeral surfaced on social media and one of them was of Shah Rukh Khan sitting next to Saira Banu and consoling her. The photos were shared widely on social media. However, SRK faced flak from netizens for wearing his sunglasses indoors.
In the photo, SRK can be seen consoling a grieving Saira with his sunglasses on and without a mask. The picture did not go down well with a section of netizens who criticised the actor for keeping up with his "vibe" at the funeral. One Twitter user wrote, "Mask pehan naa chahiye, wo nahin pehna hai. Style marne ke liye shades pehne hai interiors main bhi. Ye log science se pare hai. (Should've worn a mask, he's wearing shades indoors for style)."
While another netizen tweeted, "SRK attending a funeral in full vibes and drip." Calling SRK 'fake', one netizen tweeted, "Sun glasses at funeral ? Bollywood is fake. Sirf dikhava hai (It's all show off)." While another user in a bizarre tweet equated SRK's presence to his career. "Sharukh's dress and sitting style shows that his career is not on the right track," the tweet read.
Take a look at these tweets below:
Sun glasses at funeral ? Bollywood is fake . Sirf dikhava hai
— Gundaa (@RoCcO_AmIt) July 7, 2021
SRK attending a funeral in full vibes and drip https://t.co/z0m6KZiTX8
— N (@__Dragunov) July 7, 2021
Mask pehan naa chahiye, wo nahin pehna hai. Style marne ke liye shades pehne hai interiors main bhi. Ye log science se pare hai.
— Ashish Prajapati (@ashishp1209) July 7, 2021
Sharukh's dress and sitting style shows that his career is not on the right track.
— Na (@imiddyaa) July 7, 2021
Shah Rukh Khan arrived at the late actor's residence in a pair of denims and a white T-shirt which showed his super fit avatar. The actor has been shooting for Pathan in Mumbai and has been in top notch shape for the same.
Anonymous 23 hours ago
I have never read if something more rediculous!! People can wear anything anywhere, it's nobody's business!! What upset me more was all the noise and cameras and cellphones, everybody trying to get a picture!! It was more of a circus - not a funeral!! Where was the respect for the deceased and his family????
Anonymous 24 hours ago
soo much negativity shown on mandira bedi for wearing jeans, not just bollywood ppl of india mindset is gender bias
Anonymous 1 day ago
Shahrukh Khan fake why sunglasses even Saira banu said he was not accessible for Dilip saab he’s a nautanki
Anonymous 1 day ago
Use common sense please. If SRK was unavialble, Saira Banu wouldnt be getting consolation from SRK on the saddest day of her life. She loves him like a son
Anonymous 1 day ago
are people mad or what?
Anonymous 1 day ago
does it really matter how he dressed? its the thought that matters.. he being present there and sharing her gham with her matters more. the way he dresses is for himself and his own insecurities. im not his fan btw
Anonymous 1 day ago
not really tbh i have seen better looking 55 yrs old.. in fact he looks bad for his age
Anonymous 1 day ago
SRK and insecure? lol... he is looking good for 55 years old
Anonymous 1 day ago
Trollers get a job and a life. Live & let live.
Anonymous 1 day ago
If they were smart enough to get jobs they would have got them by now!