Shah Rukh Khan fans call him 'World's Biggest Superstar' as Burj Khalifa lights up on his 56th birthday; WATCH

by Pinkvilla Desk   |  Published on Nov 03, 2021 08:02 AM IST  |  127K
   
Burj Khalifa lights up for Shah Rukh Khan
Burj Khalifa lights up on Shah Rukh Khan's 56th birthday
Advertisement

One of the most popular Bollywood star across the globe, Shah Rukh Khan turned 56 on Tuesday. His birthday was no less than a festival for his fans as many got together in different parts of the world to express their love for him. Shah Rukh also has a special connection with Dubai and well, once again, the World's Tallest Building, Burj Khalifa lit up for him with a message for him on his birthday. This is the third time that Burj Khalifa lit up a message for SRK. 

Taking to his Twitter account, businessman Mohamed Alabbar shared a video in which we could see Burj Khalifa lighting up for Shah Rukh with a message that wished him 'Happy Birthday.' We could see the video begin with 'Happy Birthday Shah Rukh' written on the building, which later changed to 'We (heart emoji) you.' The song playing in the background was Tujhe Dekha Toh Yeh Jaana Sanam from Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge. Even tourists present at Burj Khalifa shared their videos of the building lit up for Shah Rukh. 

Click HERE For the video

As soon as fans saw the video of Burj Khalifa with a wish for Shah Rukh, they began showering it with love. A fan wrote, "There is no one and there will never be anyone like you @iamsrk." Another fan wrote, "Shah Rukh Khan - There is no peak tall enough to define his success ! #BurjKhalifa - Lights up for the third time on SRK's Birthday!" Another wrote, "Third time World's tallest building wishes world's biggest movie star on his birthday ,that's the power of Shah Rukh Khan." 

Meanwhile, on Tuesday, fans of Shah Rukh Khan had gathered outside Mannat to catch one glimpse of the superstar on his 56th birthday. The superstar has gone through a distressful time last month amid the legal case against son Aryan Khan and it seems that he kept the celebrations low-key with his family. His house, Mannat was lit up ahead of his birthday and Diwali. On Tuesday, several celebs like Kareena Kapoor Khan, Anushka Sharma, Alia Bhatt, Salman Khan and many more wished Shah Rukh on social media. 

Also Read|Shah Rukh Khan turns 56: Netizens trend 'Happy Birthday SRK' to celebrate & shower love on King Khan

Advertisement

Credits: Mohamed Alabbar Twitter


Comments
Anonymous : PR alert
REPLY 1 8 hours ago
Anonymous : Peecee ki pyaar mein yeh tho acting bhool gaya. Hero se zero peecee ki pyaar mein.
REPLY 0 8 hours ago
Anonymous : I gave pure hatred for this narcissistic soowar. When SSR died he said SSR loved him so much hes gonna miss that. His boarding school raised children gave no scruples or morals. The SrK tranny daughter us running like a wild stallion, while Aryan maal hain kya is a drug supplier and Abram who is full of nakreh and atitude waved to papz when #charsiAruan was released from jail.
REPLY 3 8 hours ago
Anonymous : An ungrateful imbecile is this old bhudha SRK. Dumbass fans who stood by his door with posters supporting his druggy son didnt even get a frikkibg wave on his birthday. Alibaug mein drugs ki thaali ki party.
REPLY 0 8 hours ago
Anonymous : Worlds biggest loser
REPLY 0 8 hours ago
Anonymous : PR Team of SRK is working so hard but it's all of no use. He getting dethroned and that too in a bad way coz of his own son,
REPLY 2 10 hours ago

Introducing Rooms

Connect, Post, Share, Repeat !!

EXPLORE

Popular posts in Rooms

View All
Diwali Deals
Prime Deals Strong Grip Designed Easy Typing And Pain Relief Non-slip Durable And Comfortable Breathable Silicone Material Exclusive Wrist Rest Pad For All Users Office And Home, Laptop/mac, Black

Prime Deals Strong Grip Designed Easy Typing And Pain Relief Non-slip Durable An...

₹699.00
₹999.00 (30%)
 Buy Now
Ptron Pride Lite Hbe (high Bass Earphones) In-ear Wired Headphones With In-line Mic, 10mm Powerful Driver For Stereo Audio, Noise Cancelling Headset With 1.2m Tangle-free Cable & 3.5mm Aux - (black)

Ptron Pride Lite Hbe (high Bass Earphones) In-ear Wired Headphones With In-line ...

₹199.00
₹899.00 (78%)
 Buy Now
Jbl C200si By Harman Super Deep Bass In-ear Premium Headphones With Mic (gun Metal), Gun Metal

Jbl C200si By Harman Super Deep Bass In-ear Premium Headphones With Mic (gun Met...

₹849.00
₹1,499.00 (43%)
 Buy Now
E-cosmos Portable Flexible Usb Led Light Lamp, Multicolour, Small (usb-led-lamp)

E-cosmos Portable Flexible Usb Led Light Lamp, Multicolour, Small (usb-led-lamp)

₹32.00
₹199.00 (84%)
 Buy Now
Cello Butterflow Ball Pen Set - Blue | Pack Of 10 | Ball Pens For Smooth Writing | Blue Pens For Good Handwriting | Ball Pens For Students | Ideal For School And Office Use | Cello Stationery

Cello Butterflow Ball Pen Set - Blue | Pack Of 10 | Ball Pens For Smooth Writing...

₹85.00
₹100.00 (15%)
 Buy Now
Portronics Toad 12 Wireless 2.4g Optical Mouse With Ergonomic Design, Usb Receiver For Notebook, Laptop, Computer, Macbook, Windows, Macos, (red-black)

Portronics Toad 12 Wireless 2.4g Optical Mouse With Ergonomic Design, Usb Receiv...

₹390.00
₹599.00 (35%)
 Buy Now
Ofixo Multi-purpose Laptop Table/study Table/bed Table/foldable And Portable Wooden/writing Desk (wooden)

Ofixo Multi-purpose Laptop Table/study Table/bed Table/foldable And Portable Woo...

₹500.00
₹1,999.00 (75%)
 Buy Now
Mi Smart Band 5 – India’s No. 1 Fitness Band, 1.1-inch Amoled Color Display, Magnetic Charging, 2 Weeks Battery Life, Personal Activity Intelligence (pai), Women’s Health Tracking

Mi Smart Band 5 – India’s No. 1 Fitness Band, 1.1-inch Amoled Color ...

₹1,999.00
₹2,999.00 (33%)
 Buy Now
Redmi 10 Prime (bifrost Blue 4gb Ram 64gb Rom |helio G88 With Extendable Ram Upto 2gb |fhd+ 90hz Adaptive Sync Display)

Redmi 10 Prime (bifrost Blue 4gb Ram 64gb Rom |helio G88 With Extendable Ram Upt...

₹12,499.00
₹14,999.00 (17%)
 Buy Now
Boat Xtend Smartwatch With Alexa Built-in, 1.69” Hd Display, Multiple Watch Faces, Stress Monitor, Heart & Spo2 Monitoring, 14 Sports Modes, Sleep Monitor & 5 Atm Water Resistance(sandy Cream)

Boat Xtend Smartwatch With Alexa Built-in, 1.69” Hd Display, Multiple Watc...

₹2,499.00
₹7,990.00 (69%)
 Buy Now
View All