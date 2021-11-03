Shah Rukh Khan fans call him 'World's Biggest Superstar' as Burj Khalifa lights up on his 56th birthday; WATCH

One of the most popular Bollywood star across the globe, Shah Rukh Khan turned 56 on Tuesday. His birthday was no less than a festival for his fans as many got together in different parts of the world to express their love for him. Shah Rukh also has a special connection with Dubai and well, once again, the World's Tallest Building, Burj Khalifa lit up for him with a message for him on his birthday. This is the third time that Burj Khalifa lit up a message for SRK.

Taking to his Twitter account, businessman Mohamed Alabbar shared a video in which we could see Burj Khalifa lighting up for Shah Rukh with a message that wished him 'Happy Birthday.' We could see the video begin with 'Happy Birthday Shah Rukh' written on the building, which later changed to 'We (heart emoji) you.' The song playing in the background was Tujhe Dekha Toh Yeh Jaana Sanam from Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge. Even tourists present at Burj Khalifa shared their videos of the building lit up for Shah Rukh.

Click HERE For the video

As soon as fans saw the video of Burj Khalifa with a wish for Shah Rukh, they began showering it with love. A fan wrote, "There is no one and there will never be anyone like you @iamsrk." Another fan wrote, "Shah Rukh Khan - There is no peak tall enough to define his success ! #BurjKhalifa - Lights up for the third time on SRK's Birthday!" Another wrote, "Third time World's tallest building wishes world's biggest movie star on his birthday ,that's the power of Shah Rukh Khan."

Meanwhile, on Tuesday, fans of Shah Rukh Khan had gathered outside Mannat to catch one glimpse of the superstar on his 56th birthday. The superstar has gone through a distressful time last month amid the legal case against son Aryan Khan and it seems that he kept the celebrations low-key with his family. His house, Mannat was lit up ahead of his birthday and Diwali. On Tuesday, several celebs like Kareena Kapoor Khan, Anushka Sharma, Alia Bhatt, Salman Khan and many more wished Shah Rukh on social media.

